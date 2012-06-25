June 25 Export premiums for U.S. corn at the Gulf Coast were steady to weak on Monday as a surge in prices made the grain less attractive to foreign buyers, traders said.

* Export demand "isn't getting any better with the rally in flat price," an analyst said.

* U.S. grain futures climbed on Monday, with corn rising the most in two years and wheat hitting a nearly 10-month high as weekend forecasts for a deepening U.S. Midwest drought threatened further damage to fragile spring crops.

* A recent jump in prices had already curbed sales, with Brazil offering cheaper corn on the global market, according to traders.

* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China is interested in buying more corn from Argentina, the world's second-biggest supplier after the United States, a senior Argentine Agriculture Ministry official said.

* For wheat, "export demand is merely routine," an analyst said. Foreign buyers are not rushing to make deals, as they think prices may weaken, an exporter said.

* Still, buyers are keeping an eye on conditions of the wheat crop in the Black Sea region, a significant exporter. Crop losses due to dry weather are fueling some expectations that world supplies will tighten.

* Russia's Agriculture Ministry cut its 2012/13 grain crop forecast to 46-49 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes expected earlier on Monday after winterkill and spring drought caused yields to fall.

* There was some demand for soybeans, as private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery, according to the U.S Department of Agriculture.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)