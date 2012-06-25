June 25 Export premiums for U.S. corn at the
Gulf Coast were steady to weak on Monday as a surge in prices
made the grain less attractive to foreign buyers, traders said.
* Export demand "isn't getting any better with the rally in
flat price," an analyst said.
* U.S. grain futures climbed on Monday, with corn rising the
most in two years and wheat hitting a nearly 10-month high as
weekend forecasts for a deepening U.S. Midwest drought
threatened further damage to fragile spring crops.
* A recent jump in prices had already curbed sales, with
Brazil offering cheaper corn on the global market, according to
traders.
* Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said China is interested in
buying more corn from Argentina, the world's second-biggest
supplier after the United States, a senior Argentine Agriculture
Ministry official said.
* For wheat, "export demand is merely routine," an analyst
said. Foreign buyers are not rushing to make deals, as they
think prices may weaken, an exporter said.
* Still, buyers are keeping an eye on conditions of the
wheat crop in the Black Sea region, a significant exporter. Crop
losses due to dry weather are fueling some expectations that
world supplies will tighten.
* Russia's Agriculture Ministry cut its 2012/13 grain crop
forecast to 46-49 million tonnes from 57 million tonnes expected
earlier on Monday after winterkill and spring drought caused
yields to fall.
* There was some demand for soybeans, as private exporters
reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China
for 2012/13 delivery, according to the U.S Department of
Agriculture.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago)