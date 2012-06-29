June 29 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Friday, with nearby values underpinned by a stronger CIF barge basis, traders said.

* Spot CIF soybean barges traded 3 cents higher as a major exporter at the Gulf filled immediate needs.

* New demand for U.S. soybeans capped by Friday's futures price surge. Chicago Board of Trade old-crop July jumped 3.2 percent, new-crop November up 1.7 percent.

* U.S. Gulf corn export premiums stayed unchanged in quiet trade as lofty U.S. prices restricted demand from all but regular buyers.

* South American corn undercutting demand for U.S. grain as prices there were about $40 per tonne FOB lower.

* Argentina's government approved export of 3.0 million tonnes more 2011/12 corn under quota system.

* U.S. wheat export premiums were mostly steady, with recent price gains and expanding northern hemisphere harvest capping demand.

* Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures and Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures rose nearly 8 percent this week.

* U.S. wheat likely too expensive at current prices to compete for a share of an Iraqi wheat tender that closes on Sunday. Black Sea region wheat was purchased this week by Iraq's regional neighbors Tunisia and Jordan.

* Cargill Inc sold about 32,000 tonnes Indian wheat to Indonesia in the first large shipment of the grain to Asia in at least seven years, traders said.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)