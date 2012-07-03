July 3 Export premiums for corn and wheat at the
U.S. Gulf Coast were quietly steady on Tuesday in muted trading
on the eve of the Independence Day holiday when U.S. markets
will be closed, traders said.
* Corn and wheat basis held even as futures prices continued
to rally amid worries about weather-damaged crops and shrinking
global supplies.
* High prices restricting demand for U.S. grains. Chicago
Board of Trade spot corn futures set a 9-1/2 month high
and December corn hit a contract high. Spot wheat
set a 13-month high.
* No results available yet in the Iraqi wheat tender, which
closed on Sunday. Traders said U.S. wheat was
likely too costly to compete for a share of the business.
* Jordanian tender to buy 100,000 tonnes any origin wheat
closes on Wednesday.
* Tender by Taiwan Flour Millers' Association for 44,250
tonnes U.S. milling closes Friday.
* India to allow 2 million tonnes wheat exports at a
subsidized rate.
* Quality concerns have limited Indian wheat sales in the
past, most recently when talks to export to Iran broke down.
Some of India's wheat was expected to displace corn in animal
feeding rations.
SOYBEANS
* Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were steady to firm,
supported by good export demand and thin spot supplies, which
buoyed basis values in the CIF barge market on Tuesday.
* Nearby CIF barge basis values climbed to a 4-1/2 month
high on Tuesday as at least one major exporter was short of
soybeans for immediate loading needs.
* Export demand from China was robust and mostly focused on
new-crop cargoes. China has inquired about prices for late
summer and early autumn shipments from the U.S. amid limited
available supplies from Brazil and soaring Brazilian premiums.
* Brazilian soybeans through August offered around $618 per
tonne FOB Paranagua versus about $592 per tonne FOB U.S.
Gulf.
* U.S. markets will be closed on Wednesday and will reopen
at 9:30 a.m. CDT (1530 GMT) on Thursday.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Carol
Bishopric)