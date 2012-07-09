July 9 U.S. corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Monday, with nearby values holding near historic highs as tight supplies and worries about drought-reduced production supported values, traders said.

* Lofty U.S. prices and cheaper Brazilian corn keeping a lid on export demand. Spot shipments offered at around $355 per tonne FOB U.S. Gulf versus about $295 per tonne FOB Paranagua.

* Talk that up to one million tonnes of Brazilian corn would be imported into the U.S. East Coast in the last quarter of the year could not be confirmed.

* Top corn importer Japan in need of 4-5 million tonnes corn to cover fourth-quarter needs as the recent price rally prompted a slowdown in purchases. Japan likely to buy corn from the U.S. and from other suppliers.

* Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were mostly steady, underpinned by good export prospects as South American exportable supplies were nearly exhausted and as worries about drought-reduced U.S. production grew, traders said.

* Spot U.S. soybean futures hit an all-time high on Monday.

* China had about 50 percent of its soybean import needs covered for the fourth quarter 2012, but demand for U.S. soybeans was quiet on Monday. China may have booked some Brazilian soybeans for shipment in spring 2013, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were steady to weak on Monday amid sluggish demand, with global buyers backing away from the market due to surging prices.

* Jordan postponed a tender to buy wheat for a second time as it waits to see how grain markets react to the U.S. Midwest drought.

* Egypt may stay out of the international wheat market for the moment after world prices surged in reaction to a U.S. drought.

* Russian wheat exports not expected to be impacted by flooding near Novorossiisk port.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Carol Bishopric)