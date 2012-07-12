July 12 U.S. corn and wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Thursday on quiet importer demand following another surge in futures prices, traders said.

* U.S. new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rallied 4 percent as drought dragged down production, while wheat futures hit a 13-month peak.

* Regular U.S. corn importers like Japan and Mexico have bought more aggressively in recent days amid worries about drought-reduced U.S. supplies, but sales remain below normal as ample supplies of cheaper grain from Brazil and Ukraine were available.

* Japan and Mexico booked their largest purchases since April last week, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data on Thursday.

* Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn via a tender seeking U.S. or South American supplies. Taiwan Sugar Corp canceled a tender for U.S. corn and soybeans due to high prices.

* U.S. wheat demand prospects were dampened by the recent rally in prices which reduced U.S. competitiveness in the world market.

* Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes milling wheat after scrapping a prior tender due to soaring prices. Traders said U.S. wheat was not competitively priced.

* Taiwan Flour Millers Association seeking 43,500 tonnes U.S. milling wheat via a tender.

* Traders awaiting result of a Jordanian tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly steady amid a lull in Chinese demand as the world's top importer struggled with poor crush margins.

* Lower prices for new-crop South American soybeans to be shipped in early 2013 attracting bulk of Chinese buying interest, traders said.

* Chinese crushers bought their largest volume of soybeans from a weekly auction from government stocks since late 2010 amid high costs for imports.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)