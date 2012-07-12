July 12 U.S. corn and wheat export premiums at
the U.S. Gulf Coast held steady on Thursday on quiet importer
demand following another surge in futures prices, traders said.
* U.S. new-crop corn futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rallied 4 percent as drought dragged down production,
while wheat futures hit a 13-month peak.
* Regular U.S. corn importers like Japan and Mexico have
bought more aggressively in recent days amid worries about
drought-reduced U.S. supplies, but sales remain below normal as
ample supplies of cheaper grain from Brazil and Ukraine were
available.
* Japan and Mexico booked their largest purchases since
April last week, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data
on Thursday.
* Taiwan's MFIG bought 60,000 tonnes of Brazilian corn via a
tender seeking U.S. or South American supplies.
Taiwan Sugar Corp canceled a tender for U.S. corn and soybeans
due to high prices.
* U.S. wheat demand prospects were dampened by the recent
rally in prices which reduced U.S. competitiveness in the world
market.
* Iraq issued a tender to buy at least 50,000 tonnes milling
wheat after scrapping a prior tender due to soaring prices.
Traders said U.S. wheat was not competitively
priced.
* Taiwan Flour Millers Association seeking 43,500 tonnes
U.S. milling wheat via a tender.
* Traders awaiting result of a Jordanian tender for 100,000
tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday.
* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were mostly
steady amid a lull in Chinese demand as the world's top importer
struggled with poor crush margins.
* Lower prices for new-crop South American soybeans to be
shipped in early 2013 attracting bulk of Chinese buying
interest, traders said.
* Chinese crushers bought their largest volume of soybeans
from a weekly auction from government stocks since late 2010
amid high costs for imports.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)