July 19 Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were flat to lower on Thursday as record-high prices blunted demand for U.S. supplies, traders said.

* Benchmark U.S. corn futures hit an all-time high on Thursday on growing worries about drought-reduced supplies. U.S. Gulf basis values have eased, but remain near historically high levels.

* Brazilian and Ukrainian corn available at considerable discounts to U.S. Nearby corn shipments offered at Brazil's Paranagua port at a $45 per tonne discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis.

* Some importers have been cancelling basis-only contracts and buying cheaper corn from other origins, traders said.

* Chinese buyers have sold back 4 to 5 cargoes of new-crop corn to capture profits from the recent surge in prices and amid expectations for a large Chinese new crop.

* Israeli private importers bought 25,000 tonnes Black Sea corn in a tender for 60,000 tonnes.

* Ukraine expects to sign a corn quarantine agreement with China, a major Ukrainian farm company said.

SOYBEANS, WHEAT

* Soybean export premiums at the Gulf were unchanged amid steady demand and tight supplies, traders said.

* Demand from top importer China has slowed amid poor crush margins for imported soybeans. Chinese crushers have actively bought soybeans from government stocks auctions after the recent surge in world prices.

* USDA reported private sale of 112,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to the United Kingdom for 2012/13 delivery.

* Wheat export premiums were flat to lower amid mostly quiet demand following the recent surge in U.S. prices. Most outstanding tenders favor non-U.S. origins, traders said.

* Jordan bought 100,000 tonnes optional-origin wheat in a tender on Thursday and Tunisia bought 125,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft milling wheat in a tender. Both were likely to be supplied with Black Sea wheat.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)