July 23 Corn export premiums were weak at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday as prices broke their record levels of last week but demand remained nearly nonexistent, traders said.

* CBOT corn, soybeans and wheat each fell sharply on forecasts for rain and euro zone debt woes. Importers stayed on the sidelines, however, hopeful for further declines.

* FOB corn premiums were down 5 cents per bushel for August shipments, pressured by the slow demand and near-record futures. Declines were limited by a razor-thin stockpile of the grain.

* Premiums for soft red winter wheat and hard red winter wheat were each lower amid the slack demand and lofty futures.

* Soybean export premiums held at the highest levels since August 2010, supported by strong domestic demand and tight stocks of the oilseed.

* A shut section of the Mississippi River near Greenville, Arkansas was reopened to traffic on Monday afternoon after a vessel that ran aground there on Sunday was removed, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

* Jordan's state grains buyer has again issued an international tender to purchase 100,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Monday. Closing date is Wednesday, July 25.

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago)