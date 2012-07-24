July 24 Soybean export premiums were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, holding at near two-year highs, as limited supplies offset sluggish export demand, traders said.

* Top global soy buyer China was said to have canceled two or more cargoes of new-crop shipments of U.S. soybeans due to overbookings, but the cancellations had little effect on premiums.

* The corn FOB basis was quietly steady as the second day of sharp declines from last week's record-high futures did not entice any buying while demand is capped due to cheaper offers from South America and the Black Sea region.

* Export premiums for wheat were also flat, with the United States uncompetitive with rival exporters.

* The spot FOB basis for both U.S. corn and hard red winter wheat are lowest since May.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)