Pfeiffer tells shareholders to spurn Busch takeover offer
FRANKFURT, Feb 27 German pump maker Pfeiffer Vacuum's management and supervisory boards told shareholders to reject a takeover offer from rival Busch as too low.
July 24 Soybean export premiums were steady to firm at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Tuesday, holding at near two-year highs, as limited supplies offset sluggish export demand, traders said.
* Top global soy buyer China was said to have canceled two or more cargoes of new-crop shipments of U.S. soybeans due to overbookings, but the cancellations had little effect on premiums.
* The corn FOB basis was quietly steady as the second day of sharp declines from last week's record-high futures did not entice any buying while demand is capped due to cheaper offers from South America and the Black Sea region.
* Export premiums for wheat were also flat, with the United States uncompetitive with rival exporters.
* The spot FOB basis for both U.S. corn and hard red winter wheat are lowest since May.
* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio)
Feb 27 British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc reported a better-than-expected 16 percent rise in full-year profit continuing to benefit from its recent acquisitions.
SEOUL, Feb 27 South Korean President Park Geun-hye told the Constitutional Court in a statement disclosed on Monday that she did not advance her own interests while in office as the court prepares to rule on whether to uphold her impeachment.