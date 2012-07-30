July 30 Export premiums for corn were flat at the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday on sluggish export demand amid ample supplies of cheaper South American grain, traders said.

* Soybean export premiums were flat to lower in quiet trade and as CIF barge basis values eased from recent peaks.

* Tight supplies of both commodities at Gulf export terminals limited basis declines. Low water on the lower Mississippi restricting the flow of grains to the Gulf.

* Brazilian corn for August-September shipment was offered at a $36-per-tonne or larger discount to U.S. Gulf corn on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data.

* Record Brazilian corn crop and a likely record-large exportable supply could challenge U.S. corn exports into 2013, traders said.

* Wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were unchanged.

* U.S. wheat was not competitive in the world market after prices rallied since mid-June, traders said.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)