Aug 2 Export premiums for soybeans at the U.S. Gulf Coast were mostly steady on Thursday as high U.S. prices repelled buyers, traders said.

* Importers are buying "hand to mouth" because they do not want to forward book soybeans or corn at lofty prices, an exporter said. Last week, U.S. soybean export sales plunged to a nine-month low due to a large cancellation of new-crop purchases by top importer China, government data on Thursday showed.

* Grains powerhouse Argentina looks to remain a competitor for export business as a source said the government was not studying a possible increase in soy export taxes for now.

* Still, there was demand for U.S. corn from Mexico, as private exporters reported the sale of 1.516 million tonnes of the grain for delivery in the next two marketing years. It was the biggest single-day sale of U.S. corn in more than 20 years, since the Soviet Union bought 3.72 million tonnes in January 1991.

* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf were steady with a weak tone as demand was slow amid uncompetitive U.S. prices.

* Prices for wheat from the Black Sea region remained well below U.S. prices, traders said. Russia's Agriculture Ministry signaled a worsening outlook for the harvest due to drought.

* Morocco's grains authority ONICL will tender mid-August to buy up to 300,000 tonnes of EU-origin soft wheat as part of a preferential tariff agreement, stepping up it purchases as it gears up for its biggest import campaign in three decades. {ID:nL6E8J2MB7]

* U.S. traders noted some logistical issues transporting grain to export hubs on barges due to low water levels, with barge prices seen to be increasing because of slow movement.

* The Mississippi River was closed to traffic at two locations on Thursday as barge tows ran aground near Greenville, Arkansas, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, due to low water amid the worst U.S. drought in 56 years, private and government sources said. {ID:nL2E8J2DBX]

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft)