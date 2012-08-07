Aug 7 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast climbed on Tuesday, rising along with a firmer CIF barge
basis, supported by tight supplies in the export pipeline,
traders said.
* Lack of soybeans available from South American suppliers
also supporting U.S. Gulf basis values. Stocks in South America
are down by about a third from the same point last season.
* U.S. soybean export demand, including from top importer
China, was quiet as large inverse in the market encouraging
buyers to wait for lower prices, traders said.
* CIF soybean basis bids jumped on Tuesday as spot supplies
were very tight. Limited farmer selling and slow barge movement
due to low water on the lower Mississippi River preventing more
soybeans from arriving at the Gulf.
* CIF soybean values also lifted by the wider spread between
spot month futures, which were currently in delivery, and
deferred contracts. Nearby CIF basis bids were quoted against
new-crop November futures. The August/November spread grew by
16-1/4 cents on Tuesday.
* Taiwan's BSPA bought 58,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans in a
tender on Tuesday, European traders said.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat to weaker,
pressured by dull demand as cheaper grain was available from
South America or the Black Sea region, traders said. Feed wheat
was also a lower-cost feed alternative, they said.
* Spot U.S. Gulf corn offers at least $35 per tonne more
expensive than Brazilian corn on a FOB basis, according to
Reuters data.
* Argentina's corn area may fall 20 percent in the 2012/13
season due to moisture deficits in the grain belt and lower
farmer incomes in the 2011/12 season, the Buenos Aires Grains
Exchange said.
* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly
steady in quiet trading as cheaper grain was available from
rival exporters, traders said.
* Russia has limited room to maneuver on grain export limits
due to its looming WTO membership and domestic politics. A
drought may cut its exportable wheat supply to levels similar to
2010 when Russia banned exports.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by M.D. Golan)