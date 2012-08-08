Aug 8 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday, supported by tight supplies and by improved export demand following a recent price decline, traders said.

* Top soybean importer China inquired about new-crop U.S. soybeans for shipment from October, but it was unclear if any sales were finalized. China also eyeing new-crop South American soybeans for shipment from spring 2013.

* China bought at least three new-crop U.S. cargoes from the Gulf on Tuesday and up to 1 million tonnes in the week to date from all origins. South American purchases were for new-crop as old-crop supplies were essentially sold out.

* Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans for 2012/13 shipment to unknown destinations, USDA said.

CORN, WHEAT

* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat with a weak tone on ample nearby supplies and poor demand due to uncompetitive U.S. prices, traders said.

* Spot CIF corn basis fell to the lowest since January 2011 amid an advancing southern harvest and a lack of demand from exporters.

* Brazilian corn prices at Paranagua port were at least $36 per tonne below U.S. Gulf prices on a FOB basis, according to Reuters data.

* Persistent talk of Brazilian corn being imported into the United States. Some southeastern livestock and poultry producers have imported corn. Rumors of southwest cattle feeders importing corn could not be confirmed.

* Cheaper feed wheat also is undercutting demand for U.S. corn, with several South Korean feedmakers making large purchases of feed wheat this week.

* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly steady in quiet trading as cheaper grain was available from rival exporters, traders said.

* Wheat production from major Black Sea producers which supply about a quarter of the wheat traded globally seen dropping 30 percent from last year because of a drought, a Reuters poll found.

* A Russian official said there are no grounds to ban grain exports but he did not rule out protective export tariffs after the end of the 2012 calendar year.

To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:

U.S. FOB Gulf corn

U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans

U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat

U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat

LINKS

* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain

* U.S. grain export summary

* Brazil soybean export prices

* Brazil corn export prices

* Argentine grain prices

* Russian grain prices (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)