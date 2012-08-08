Aug 8 Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf
Coast were steady to firm on Wednesday, supported by tight
supplies and by improved export demand following a recent price
decline, traders said.
* Top soybean importer China inquired about new-crop U.S.
soybeans for shipment from October, but it was unclear if any
sales were finalized. China also eyeing new-crop South American
soybeans for shipment from spring 2013.
* China bought at least three new-crop U.S. cargoes from the
Gulf on Tuesday and up to 1 million tonnes in the week to date
from all origins. South American purchases were for new-crop as
old-crop supplies were essentially sold out.
* Private exporters reported the sale of 140,000 tonnes U.S.
soybeans for 2012/13 shipment to unknown destinations, USDA
said.
CORN, WHEAT
* Corn export premiums at the U.S. Gulf were flat with a
weak tone on ample nearby supplies and poor demand due to
uncompetitive U.S. prices, traders said.
* Spot CIF corn basis fell to the lowest since January 2011
amid an advancing southern harvest and a lack of demand from
exporters.
* Brazilian corn prices at Paranagua port were at least $36
per tonne below U.S. Gulf prices on a FOB basis, according to
Reuters data.
* Persistent talk of Brazilian corn being imported into the
United States. Some southeastern livestock and poultry producers
have imported corn. Rumors of southwest cattle feeders importing
corn could not be confirmed.
* Cheaper feed wheat also is undercutting demand for U.S.
corn, with several South Korean feedmakers making large
purchases of feed wheat this week.
* U.S. wheat export premiums at the Gulf Coast were mostly
steady in quiet trading as cheaper grain was available from
rival exporters, traders said.
* Wheat production from major Black Sea producers which
supply about a quarter of the wheat traded globally seen
dropping 30 percent from last year because of a drought, a
Reuters poll found.
* A Russian official said there are no grounds to ban grain
exports but he did not rule out protective export tariffs after
the end of the 2012 calendar year.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)