Aug 10 Wheat export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast held mostly steady on Friday as top importer Egypt set its first international tender to buy wheat on the world market since April, traders said. * Egypt's GASC seeking an unspecified amount of wheat for mid-September shipment, with results due on Saturday. * Traders were not optimistic that U.S. wheat would be competitively priced in the tender. Prices fell 3 percent on Friday, but were up sharply from mid-June. * Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast were about steady on strong export demand and thin nearby supplies, traders said. * Taiwan's BSPA bought 58,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans in a snap tender on Friday, European traders said. * Private exporters sold 290,000 tonnes U.S. soybeans to China for 2012/13 delivery, USDA said Friday, bringing China's confirmed purchases this week to 561,000 tonnes. * Soybean imports by China rose 4.4 percent in July from a month earlier to a 25-month high of 5.87 million tonnes. * Corn export premiums at the Gulf were flat with a weak tone amid dull export demand due to high prices. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago)