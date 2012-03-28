March 28 U.S. corn export premiums at the Gulf
Coast mostly held steady on Wednesday, underpinned by tight
old-crop stocks and as China made a large purchase of U.S. corn
for shipment from the Pacific Northwest this summer.
* Private buyers in China purchased six cargoes, or about
360,000 tonnes, of U.S. corn for May/June shipment from the PNW
as the cost of imported grain was at a discount to domestic
supplies.
* Demand for corn from other importers was largely quiet,
with many traders taking to the sidelines ahead of Friday's U.S.
Department of Agriculture prospective plantings and quarterly
stocks reports.
* U.S. wheat export premiums were steady to firm, supported
by easing futures prices and good demand prospects, particularly
for soft red winter wheat, which was among the least expensive
in the world, traders said.
* Egypt's GASC bought a 60,000-tonne cargo of U.S. soft red
winter wheat via a tender on Wednesday, along with a cargo of
Argentine wheat.
* The GASC tender included Russian wheat bids for the first
time since mid-February, during which time GASC set four
tenders. Shipping problems and tight supplies near ports
prevented exporters from offering Russian wheat during that
time.
* Taiwan Flour Millers tender for 41,650 tonnes U.S. wheat
closes on Thursday.
* Major U.S. wheat importer Japan said it plans to buy 6.5
percent less foreign wheat in the coming year as domestic
production grows.
* U.S. soybean export premiums were mostly steady with a
firm tone as steady demand from China underpinned prices,
traders said.
* Chinese importers made more routine purchases of South
American soybeans on Wednesday, traders said. Talk that China
may have bought a new-crop U.S. cargo could not be verified.
* USDA to issue weekly export sales data on Thursday.
Traders expect last week's corn sales at 650,000 to 800,000
tonnes, soybeans at 500,000 to 750,000 and wheat at 500,000 to
700,000.
To check displays of FOB basis, click on following:
U.S. FOB Gulf corn
U.S. FOB Gulf soybeans
U.S. FOB Gulf SRW wheat
U.S. FOB Gulf HRW wheat
LINKS
* FOB U.S. Gulf Grain
* U.S. grain export summary
* Brazil soybean export prices
* Brazil corn export prices
* Argentine grain prices
* Russian grain prices
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson)