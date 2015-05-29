* EPA cuts ethanol quotas, raises biodiesel targets
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, May 29 U.S. corn futures fell on Friday
and posted a second straight weekly decline after the U.S.
government lowered its targets for ethanol blending and as corn
export demand slumped for the crop harvested this autumn.
Soybeans rose about 1 percent, led by sharply higher soybean
oil futures as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
raised its target for use of biodiesel, for which soyoil is a
key feedstock.
U.S. wheat fell sharply to a two-week low on weak export
prospects and as forecasts for drier weather in the southern
Plains eased concern about crop damage.
The EPA on Friday unveiled much-anticipated targets for the
blending of renewable fuels for the three years to 2016,
trimming ethanol quotas for this year and next but raising
targets for biomass-based diesel.
"There's some disappointment in the corn about the EPA
numbers on ethanol. We're already producing ethanol at levels
above the mandates so the trade is concerned that production
would decline if corn prices rise," said Rich Nelson, chief
strategist with Allendale Inc.
Limiting declines, however, was data released on Thursday
that showed actual U.S. ethanol production was ahead of pace to
reach the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast for this
season, he added.
Chicago Board of Trade July corn fell 2 cents, or 0.6
percent, to $3.51-1/2 a bushel. The spot contract surrendered
2.4 percent in the week and posted a third straight monthly
drop.
Sluggish export demand for crops harvested this autumn hung
over the market as the USDA on Friday reported net negative
sales last week following the cancellation of purchases by
China.
CBOT July soybeans added 8 cents, or 0.9 percent, to
$9.34 per bushel, fueled by a nearly 4-percent jump in soyoil
<0#BO:>. Soybeans notched the first weekly gain in three weeks
but prices were down 4.3 percent for the month.
Expectations that a crusher strike in Argentina would be
resolved kept a lid on soybean prices.
July soft red winter wheat fell 11-3/4 cents, or 2.2
percent, to $4.77 a bushel. July hard red winter wheat
dropped 11-1/2 cents or 2.1 percent, to $4.98-3/4 a bushel.
Both markets notched weekly losses of about 8 to 9 percent,
among the steepest since last July. However, both posted monthly
gains after rallying earlier in May on risks of rain damage to
U.S. wheat.
Analysts said evidence of yield losses in places such as
Russia was needed to trigger further gains.
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Sydney; Editing by Marguerita Choy and James Dalgleish)