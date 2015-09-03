* CBOT wheat hits lowest level since June 2010
* K.C. wheat hits lowest level since April 2007
* Egypt deal highlights low demand for U.S. wheat
(Updates with closing prices paragraph 8 and 10, adds Egyptian
tender results paragraph 6)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 3 U.S. wheat futures sank to
multi-year lows on Thursday, weighed down by ample supplies and
weak demand for U.S. exports, traders said.
A hefty supply base also sparked a sell-off in corn, which
hit its lowest level since mid-June, while soybeans sagged on
technical selling and rising harvest expectations.
The Chicago Board of Trade reported heavy deliveries against
expiring wheat and corn contracts on Wednesday evening,
reflecting the easy availability of supplies on the cash market.
K.C. hard red winter wheat fell to its lowest price
since April 4, 2007, during Thursday's trading session while
CBOT soft red winter wheat hit its lowest level since June
30, 2010.
Export demand has picked up as prices have fallen but U.S.
supplies remain uncompetitive on the global market.
Egypt's government buyer announced that it bought 170,000
tonnes of Russian wheat in its latest tender, extending this
season's string of purchases from Black Sea countries. There was
no U.S. wheat offered for sale in the deal.
"No matter what the price, it seems like the U.S. can't do
much in terms of export business," said Mike Krueger, president
of the Money Farm, a grain market advisory service near Fargo,
North Dakota. "You have everyone running for cover."
CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled down
13-3/4 cents at $4.65-1/4 a bushel while K.C. December hard red
winter wheat dropped 7 cents to $4.67-3/4 a bushel. Both
contracts set fresh lows on Thursday.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Thursday morning
weekly export sales of wheat for 2015/16 shipment totalled
277,500 tonnes, near the low end of expectations.
CBOT December corn ended down 6 cents at $3.61-1/2 a
bushel while CBOT November soybeans were 4-1/2 cents lower
at $8.69-1/2 a bushel.
Forecasts for good weather that will help shepherd both corn
and soybean crops toward maturity around the U.S. Midwest have
bolstered harvest expectations.
Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its
projections for corn and soybeans on Thursday, the third closely
watched company to issue a robust harvest outlook this week.
"Grain markets are moving lower with wheat prices down on
ample world supply, while corn and soy face the prospect of the
imminent start to the U.S. harvest," said Paul Deane, senior
agricultural economist at ANZ Bank.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Frances Kerry)