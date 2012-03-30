* USDA March plantings bullish soy, bearish new-crop corn
* USDA data bullish for old-crop corn futures
* Shockingly low U.S. spring wheat acre estimate
* Government sees most U.S. corn area in 75 years
* Government acreage estimate bullish for wheat
(Updates to detail extended gains including limit up move in
corn)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 30 U.S. soybean futures soared 4
percent to a six-month high on Friday, the biggest one-day rise
in five months, as government acreage data showed farmers will
plant less of the crop than expected by traders and analysts.
A drought in South America that has trimmed output combined
with the U.S. Department of Agriculture data to put soybeans on
track to finish the quarter 16 percent higher.
Corn futures leaped the daily 40 cents per bushel trading
limit in old-crop months, rising over 6 percent, the biggest
one-day jump in over five months.
The old-crop months led the way because of a
lower-than-expected U.S. corn stocks number released by the
government in its March quarterly stocks report on Friday. Corn
has moved their daily limit after the past five consecutive
USDA quarterly stocks reports.
New-crop December corn also was up but gains were
limited in that month due to the government's surprise outlook
for this year's U.S. corn acreage to be the most since 1937 and
above analysts' estimates.
The CBOT July/December bull-spread moved to its widest in
6-1/2 months, with old-crop July adding 23 cents to its
premium over new-crop December, trading at $1.02.
Wheat soared nearly 8 percent, the biggest one-day rally in
over five-months after the USDA report pegged this year's wheat
area at below expectations, especially for the top-quality,
high-protein spring wheat grown in the U.S. Northern Plains.
"We caught the market leaning the wrong way on the break,
with bullish numbers on the bean surface area, bullish corn
stocks, bullish wheat stocks and bullish wheat area," said
Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro.
At 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT), CBOT soybeans for May delivery
were up 55 cents at $14.10-1/2, May delivery corn
was up 38 cents at $6.42, July was up 37-1/4 cents at
$6.41, new-crop December corn was up 14-3/4 cents at
$5.39, CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 46-1/2 cents
at $6.59 and Minneapolis Grain Exchange May spring wheat
was up 45-1/2 at $8.34-1/4.
Despite the bullish USDA data, the CBOT wheat market is only
up 1 percent for the first quarter of 2012 and corn down 0.4
percent.
Each market had been falling throughout the week as
investors exited their long holdings ahead of the release on
Friday of the USDA's March planting intentions and quarterly
stocks reports.
The USDA said U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres
(38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade
expectations for 94.720 million. The USDA said the stocks or
amount of corn in the United States on March 1 at just over 6.0
billion bushels was 150 million bushels less than average trade
expectations.
At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low
soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an
average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million.
Acreage is expected to shift to corn, the USDA said.
"The quarterly grain stocks for corn will be the number that
we trade. The market can always discount or question if we will
get these acreage numbers, especially after the
35-cent-per-bushel drop we got in corn prices this week," said
Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.
Wheat traders were dealing with the USDA forecast for only
55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well
below an average estimate for 57.422 million.
The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of
spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million.
The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential
record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy
harvest of 3.2 billion and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion
bushels.
Prices at 11:31 a.m. CDT (1631 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 644.00 40.00 6.6% -0.4%
CBOT soy 1409.50 54.00 4.0% 17.6%
CBOT meal 391.80 16.80 4.5% 26.6%
CBOT soyoil 55.09 1.50 2.8% 5.8%
CBOT wheat 660.50 48.00 7.8% 1.2%
CBOT rice 1492.50 2.50 0.2% 2.2%
EU wheat 212.75 5.50 2.7% 5.1%
US crude 103.46 0.69 0.7% 4.7%
Dow Jones 13,201 55 0.4% 8.0%
Gold 1665.30 4.42 0.3% 6.5%
Euro/dollar 1.3342 0.0044 0.3% 3.1%
Dollar Index 78.9140 -0.2720 -0.3% -1.6%
Baltic Freight 934 4 0.4% -46.3%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson)