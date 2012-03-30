* March plantings report bullish soy
* March quarterly stocks bullish for old-crop corn
* Shockingly low U.S. spring wheat acre estimate
* Government sees most U.S. corn area in 75 years
* Corn limits reached after 5 consecutive stocks reports
(Updates prices to U.S. close of trading, details quarterly and
daily trends, adds fresh analyst quotes.)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 30 U.S. grain prices on Friday
staged their biggest rally this year, fueled by reports of low
corn stockpiles and a shocking decline in farmers' soybean and
wheat acreage this spring.
Soy soared nearly 4 percent to a six-month high, the biggest
one-day rise in five months, as government acreage data showed
farmers will plant 2 percent less of the crop than expected.
A drought in South America that has trimmed output combined
with the U.S. Department of Agriculture data to boost soybeans
to finish the quarter 16-1/2 percent higher, in contrast to a
mere 1 percent rise for wheat and a 0.4 percent sag for corn.
Corn futures leaped the daily 40 cents per bushel trading
limit in old-crop May, rising over 6 percent, the biggest
one-day jump in over five months.
The old-crop months led the way because of a
lower-than-expected U.S. corn stocks number released by the
government in its March quarterly stocks report. Corn has moved
its daily limit after the past five consecutive USDA quarterly
stocks reports.
New-crop December corn also was up but gains were
limited in that month due to the government's surprise outlook
for this year's U.S. corn acreage to be the most since 1937 and
above analysts' estimates.
The CBOT July/December bull-spread moved to its widest in
6-1/2 months, with old-crop July adding 24 cents to its
premium over new-crop December, trading at $1.03.
Wheat soared nearly 8 percent, the biggest one-day rally in
over five-months after the USDA report pegged this year's wheat
area below expectations, especially for the top-quality,
high-protein spring wheat grown in the U.S. Northern Plains.
"We caught the market leaning the wrong way on the break,
with bullish numbers on the bean surface area, bullish corn
stocks, bullish wheat stocks and bullish wheat area," said
Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro.
CBOT soybeans for May delivery were up 47-1/2 cents at
$14.03, May delivery corn was up the 40 cent limit at
$6.44, July was up 39-1/2 cents at $6.43-1/4, new-crop
December corn was up 16 cents at $5.40-1/4, CBOT May soft
red winter wheat was up 48-1/4 cents at $6.60-3/4 and
Minneapolis Grain Exchange May spring wheat was up
48-3/4 at $8.37-1/2.
"The numbers themselves startle me, especially the corn and
soybean planting. Corn - almost 4 million acres higher than last
year?" said Dale Durchholz, analyst for AgriVisor.
Commodity funds bought an estimated 40,000 CBOT corn futures
contracts equivalent to 200 million bushels of corn after
selling nearly 60,000 during the first four days of the week.
Corn, wheat and soybeans had been falling throughout the
week as investors exited their long holdings ahead of the
release on Friday of the USDA's March planting intentions and
quarterly stocks reports.
BIGGEST CORN AREA SINCE THE '30S; SMALLEST STOCKS IN 5-YRS
The USDA said U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres
(38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade
expectations for 94.720 million. The USDA said the stocks or
amount of corn in the United States on March 1 were at a
five-year low at just over 6.0 billion bushels and 150 million
bushels less than average trade expectations.
At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low
soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an
average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million.
Acreage is expected to shift to corn, the USDA said.
"The quarterly grain stocks for corn will be the number that
we trade. The market can always discount or question if we will
get these acreage numbers, especially after the
35-cent-per-bushel drop we got in corn prices this week," said
Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.
Wheat traders were dealing with the USDA forecast for only
55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well
below an average estimate for 57.422 million.
The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of
spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million.
The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential
record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy
harvest of 3.2 billion and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion
bushels.
Prices at 2:10 p.m. CDT (1910 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 644.00 40.00 6.6% -0.4%
CBOT soy 1403.00 47.50 3.5% 17.1%
CBOT meal 388.70 13.70 3.7% 25.6%
CBOT soyoil 55.10 1.51 2.8% 5.8%
CBOT wheat 660.75 48.25 7.9% 1.2%
CBOT rice 1476.50 -13.50 -0.9% 1.1%
EU wheat 212.75 5.50 2.7% 5.1%
US crude 103.05 0.27 0.3% 4.3%
Dow Jones 13,211 65 0.5% 8.1%
Gold 1667.70 6.82 0.4% 6.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3340 0.0041 0.3% 3.1%
Dollar Index 78.9720 -0.2140 -0.3% -1.5%
Baltic Freight 934 4 0.4% -46.3%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)