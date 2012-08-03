* Outside markets lift grain futures after 3-day slide
* U.S. jobs data increases appetite for risk
* Traders eye poor weather hurting Russian wheat crop
(Recasts, updates prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 3 U.S. grain and soybean futures
ended a three-day slide on Friday as better-than expected U.S.
jobs data helped markets recover their appetite for risk.
Agricultural markets felt spillover support from strong
gains in crude oil and equities, with a weak dollar helping to
feed the bull market sentiment. The dollar fell to a one-month
low against the euro after the release of the U.S. employment
report for July, making dollar-denominated commodities cheaper
for foreign buyers.
"The biggest driver today is the outside market influence,"
said Dax Wedemeyer, a broker for U.S. Commodities. "There is
spillover buying in the grain markets heading into the weekend."
Wheat felt an additional push from speculation dry weather
in Russia could lead to export restrictions in the Black Sea
producer.
Russia, a major wheat exporter, shocked traders in 2010 by
banning grain exports due to a severe drought.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose
9-1/2 cents, or 1.2 percent, to $8.05-1/4 per bushel by 11:15
a.m. EDT (1615 GMT), while actively traded November soy
gained 11-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $16.28.
September wheat climbed 28 cents, or 3.2 percent, to
$8.93 per bushel.
PRIVATE FORECASTERS CUT OUTLOOKS
Private crop forecasters helped push up prices with
projections for corn and soy harvests that were well below
government estimates.
Prices had pulled back over the past three days in a retreat
from record highs reached last month on increasing concerns
about the worst drought in 50 years hurting U.S. output.
Analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday predicted the
U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a monthly crop report Aug.
10, will estimate the U.S. corn crop at 10.338 billion bushels,
traders said. That was down from Informa's previous forecast of
11.5 billion and below the USDA's latest estimate of 12.97
billion bushels.
Informa projected final U.S. 2012 corn production at 11.224
billion bushels, traders said.
A Farm Futures Magazine survey was sharply lower, with a
crop forecast of 9.57 billion bushels.
The markets were "showing some renewed vigor on supportive
private-sector forecasts," said Rich Feltes, senior vice
president of research for R.J. O'Brien.
UNCERTAINTY OVER RUSSIAN EXPORTS
Some expect the USDA next week will slash its estimate of
the number of acres of corn that will be harvested due to severe
damage from the drought, which covers about two-thirds of the
contiguous United States.
"There are concerns that yields are going to be down, so
people don't want to be short ahead of the USDA report," said
Abah Ofon, an analyst at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.
"Even if there is profit-taking, the downside is going to be
limited."
The drought-hit U.S. Midwest is feeling a little relief, as
storms in the last day brought much-needed rain to parched corn
and soybean crops in eastern areas and more was forecast through
the weekend, an agricultural meteorologist said.
The moisture arrived too late to offer much help to corn
crops in the area but should give a boost to soybeans, which are
in their key pod-setting phase.
In Russia, forecasters pointed to hot and dry weather
dominating in August, which could further diminish crop
prospects.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it saw growing upside
risks to wheat prices in the coming months due to continued dry
weather in countries such as Argentina, India, Australia and the
former Soviet Union.
Prices at 11:22 a.m. CDT (1622 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 809.50 15.50 2.0% 25.2%
CBOT soy 1659.00 6.00 0.4% 38.4%
CBOT meal 530.50 6.80 1.3% 71.5%
CBOT soyoil 52.13 0.59 1.1% 0.1%
CBOT wheat 892.25 27.25 3.2% 36.7%
CBOT rice 1599.50 12.00 0.8% 9.5%
EU wheat 261.00 4.50 1.8% 28.9%
US crude 91.06 3.93 4.5% -7.9%
Dow Jones 13,127 248 1.9% 7.4%
Gold 1602.48 12.74 0.8% 2.5%
Euro/dollar 1.2382 0.0202 1.7% -4.3%
Dollar Index 82.3400 -1.0210 -1.2% 2.7%
Baltic Freight 852 -9 -1.1% -51.0%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; editing by Dale Hudson and Jim Marshall)