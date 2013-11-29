(Adds U.S. closing prices, comments on Argentina wheat and U.S.
weather)
* Trading resumes after U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
* U.S. soybean exports beat expectations
* Argentina wheat crop looking smaller
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 29 Soybeans rose on
Friday on strong export demand and higher soymeal prices, and
Chicago wheat gained on concerns about Argentina's wheat crop.
Corn slipped as U.S. markets reopened for a shortened
session after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Demand for soybeans from overseas markets, especially from
top importer China, has lifted the oilseed this week.
"Regardless of South American (soybean) supplies building,
the right-here, right-now story is we need to cap our exports
heading out our door as we get to the end of the year," said
Mike Zuzolo, president of Global Commodity Analytics.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported
weekly export sales of U.S. soybeans at 1.77 million tonnes,
combining old and new crop years, which were above trade
expectations.
The USDA also said private exporters reported sales of
110,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China for 2014/15 delivery.
January soybeans rose 1.3 percent, or 16-1/2 cents, to
$13.36-1/2 a bushel, taking additional support from soymeal
futures, which have gained on tight supplies, and spread
trades with corn.
December soymeal gained 2.4 percent, setting a contract
high.
On a nearby contract basis, soybeans finished with gains of
4.4 percent for the month and 1.3 percent for the week.
Export prospects for U.S. wheat were also in focus, with
crop problems emerging in rival exporting countries.
Argentina's agriculture minister on Thursday projected the
country's 2013/14 wheat crop at 8.5 million tonnes, well below
the USDA's current forecast of 11 million tonnes.
"It could signal that Argentina could actually import some
wheat by the end of the season," said Terry Reilly, senior
commodity analyst at Futures International.
Bitter cold conditions, expected to move through the U.S.
Plains next week, meanwhile pose a threat to the young winter
wheat crop if the region does not see snow before then, World
Weather Inc meteorologist Drew Lerner said.
Chicago Board Of Trade front-month December wheat rose
3-3/4 cents to $6.55 a bushel.
The front month's gains were limited by larger than expected
CBOT deliveries.
Wheat was 1.9 percent lower for the month, but notched up a
0.8 percent weekly gain.
December corn eased 0.5 percent, or 2 cents, to
$4.15-1/4 per bushel, as investors sold the golden grain while
buying soybeans, traders said.
Corn was also under pressure after China's Xinhua News
Agency reported that China returned a batch of U.S. corn that
showed a genetically modified trait not allowed by its Ministry
of Agriculture, said Roy Huckabay with the Linn Group, a Chicago
brokerage.
Corn lost 3 percent in November, its fifth straight monthly
loss, and shed 1.7 percent for the week.
Prices at 12:32 p.m. CST (1832 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 415.25 -2.00 -0.5% -40.5%
CBOT soy 1336.50 16.50 1.3% -5.8%
CBOT meal 456.60 10.70 2.4% 8.6%
CBOT soyoil 40.22 0.22 0.6% -18.2%
CBOT wheat 655.00 3.75 0.0% -15.8%
CBOT rice 1596.00 12.50 0.8% 7.4%
EU wheat 209.75 1.00 0.5% -16.2%
US crude 92.73 0.43 0.5% 1.0%
Dow Jones 16,086 -11 -0.1% 22.8%
Gold 1251.30 7.76 0.6% -25.3%
Euro/dollar 1.3587 -0.0018 -0.1% 3.0%
Dollar Index 80.6610 -0.0610 -0.1% 1.1%
Baltic Freight 1821 102 5.9% 160.5%
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)