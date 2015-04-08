* Traders square position ahead of USDA's monthly WASDE
report
* Corn falls to one-week low
* Soybeans mixed; crude oil drop adds pressure
(Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, April 8 U.S. corn futures fell for the
third day in a row on Wednesday as traders staked out positions
ahead of a government report that was expected to boost
projections for supplies of the grain at the end of the crop
year, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures were mixed, with
old-crop contracts firming slightly on position squaring while
new-crop offerings eased ahead of what is expected to be
record-large U.S. plantings of the oilseed. Plunging crude oil
prices kept pressure on the soy complex.
Wheat ended mostly lower, although the front-month CBOT soft
red winter wheat contract edged up 1/4 cent, pressured by
forecast for much-needed rains in parched areas of the U.S.
Plains.
The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May corn contract
ended 3-3/4 cents lower at $3.79-1/4 a bushel, hitting a
one-week low. CBOT corn has fallen 1.9 percent so far this week.
The U.S. Agriculture Department was expected to boost its
2014-15 corn ending stocks projection to 1.854 billion bushels,
the most in nine years, in its monthly report on Thursday.
CBOT May wheat firmed 1/4 cent to $5.26-1/4 a bushel.
KCBT May hard red winter wheat, which tracks the crop in
the U.S. Plains, fell 4 cents to $5.61-1/4 while MGEX spring
wheat for May delivery dropped 3 cents to $5.80-1/2 a
bushel.
"Recent heat (80s to mid-90s degrees Fahrenheit/29 to 35
Celsius) eases after today in the southern Plains," Commodity
Weather Group said in a research note. "Model support continues
to gradually build for beneficial rains Saturday to Monday and
again in the 11-to-15-day (forecast), with additional chances
also in the 16-to-30-day."
CBOT May soybeans were 1/2 cent firmer at $9.71-1/2 a
bushel.
Oil prices slid on Wednesday after U.S. Energy Information
Administration data showed the largest weekly build in U.S.
crude inventories since 2001. Record monthly output from Saudi
Arabia also weighed on the oil market.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy)