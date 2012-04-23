* Cold weather forecasts lift wheat
* Wheat and corn were oversold, due for a recovery
* Talk continues that China bought U.S. corn
* Active U.S. corn and soybean seedings
(Adds close of U.S. trading)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 23 U.S. wheat rose 1 percent on
Monday supported by short-covering and by forecasts for another
cold snap in the United States that could pose a threat to
crops.
Corn also rose 1 percent due to the cold weather forecasts
and to persistent talk that China bought U.S. corn. Soybeans
finished lower and down from a 7-1/2 month high.
Grains showed impressive independent strength in the face of
bearish macro economic indicators including a firm dollar,
falling equities, crude oil and precious metals.
"First of all wheat and corn were oversold and there is
covering from that. Secondly I think people are hesitant now to
sell wheat with cold weather around, there is concern we may see
production declines," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for
Jefferies Bache.
Friday's Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)
commitments of traders report showed that as of last Tuesday,
speculators added 6,896 contracts to their net short position in
CBOT wheat. They were net short 96,705 contracts.
Wheat and corn futures fell sharply on Friday and soybeans
surged. The fund selling of grains and buying of oilseeds on
that day left each market vulnerable to a correction or reversal
during Monday's trading session.
Soybeans eased on profit-taking after surging to 7-1/2 month
highs the previous session. Friday's surge was related to waning
prospects for this year's South American crop due to drought,
the chance for dwindling U.S. soy supplies this year and to
persistent buying of soy by China, the world's largest soybean
importer.
CBOT May wheat was up 9-1/4 cents per bushel at $6.25,
May corn was up 10 at $6.22-1/2 and May soybeans
were down 9-1/2 at $14.37-1/4.
Although U.S. winter wheat futures contracts traded on the
Chicago Board of Trade and Kansas City Board of Trade rose, the
thinly traded spring wheat futures at the Minneapolis Grain
Exchange were nearly flat and Paris Euronext wheat fell.
MGEX May spring wheat was up 3/4 cent at $7.91-3/4.
KCBT May wheat was up 9-1/4 at $6.35-1/4.
European benchmark wheat was down due to the forthcoming
expiry of the last old crop contract for the current season and
a broad sell off on financial markets fueled by concerns over a
recession across the region. [ID:nL5E8FN65V}
Euronext May milling wheat was down 1.75 euro per
tonne at 214.75 euros per tonne.
Agricultural meteorologists on Monday said there was the
potential for another spell of cold weather in the United States
by the weekend.
John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring, said
the cold snap probably would not harm crops. On Monday the
confidence was low for freezing temperatures then.
"It's too early to know for sure, but there could be some
freezing temperatures by Friday and Saturday in Michigan,
northern Indiana and Ohio, then north of I-80 by early next
week," Dee said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at 3:00 p.m. CDT
(2000 GMT) on Monday will release updated weekly crop progress
numbers.
Some traders said the U.S. winter wheat condition rating may
decline from the 64 percent good-to-excellent condition rating
of last week.
Corn and soybeans continued to find support from talk China
was buying U.S. produced commodities and the U.S. Department of
Agriculture (USDA) on Monday said exporters had sold 120,000
tonnes of corn and 165,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown
destinations.
Traders said the sales probably were made to China and they
expect more sale announcements soon.
Active planting of the U.S. corn and soybeans continues and
U.S. farmers are expected to seed the largest area to corn in 75
years.
The early corn plantings may lead to a doubling of corn
stocks next year and also help cushion the bullish impact of
dwindling stocks this season due to early harvest.
A Reuters poll of 17 analysts indicated that USDA on Monday
would show U.S. 2012 corn planting was 31 percent complete, the
second fastest on record, and soybean planting was at a record 4
percent complete. [ID:nL2E8FN4FE}
The USDA has only released its estimate of soybean planting
for the third week in April once before, in 2007.
Prices at 1:59 p.m. CDT (1858 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 622.50 10.00 1.6% -3.7%
CBOT soy 1437.25 -9.50 -0.7% 19.9%
CBOT meal 399.80 -6.20 -1.5% 29.2%
CBOT soyoil 55.09 -0.74 -1.3% 5.8%
CBOT wheat 625.00 9.25 1.5% -4.3%
CBOT rice 1567.00 16.50 1.1% 7.3%
EU wheat 214.75 -1.75 -0.8% 6.0%
US crude 103.02 -0.86 -0.8% 4.2%
Dow Jones 12,907 -122 -0.9% 5.6%
Gold 1636.11 -5.76 -0.4% 4.6%
Euro/dollar 1.3144 -0.0046 -0.4% 1.5%
Dollar Index 79.4180 0.2240 0.3% -0.9%
Baltic Freight 1090 23 2.2% -37.3%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson. Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub
in Chicago. Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)