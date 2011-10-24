SYDNEY, Oct 24 U.S. grains and soybeans futures prices rose on Monday, supported by U.S. farmers holding back sales of freshly harvested crops in the hope of higher prices after recent weakness.

Commodities and financial markets were, however, cautious as they awaited the outcome of fresh talks about a plan to solve the European debt crisis.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for December delivery Cc1 firmed 0.5 percent to $6.52-3/4 per bushel by 0045 GMT, while wheat for December delivery Wc1 rose 0.6 percent to $6.36 per bushel. Soybeans for November delivery Sc1 gained about 0.5 percent to $12.18 per bushel after shedding 4.6 percent last week on unwinding of soy/corn and soy/wheat spreads.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The U.S. grain harvest, the world's largest, is

winding down, and that typically benefits prices as the flow of corn and soybeans into the supply pipeline ebbs as more of the crops goes into storage.

* U.S. farmers are reluctant sellers of their freshly cut corn and soybeans because prices are well off recent peaks and they have sufficient cash flow to meet expenses for now.

* Corn may be supported this week by continued talk that exports in the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug) will be higher than the 1.6 billion bushels forecast by the USDA this month, down by 50 million bushels from September.

* China, the world's second-largest consumer of corn recently bought 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn.

* The USDA has projected U.S. corn exports to China in 2011/12 at 2 million tonnes, but private estimates have the country buying five times as much through next year.

* Corn also should be supported by strong demand from profitable ethanol producers.

MARKETS

* The euro held its ground against the dollar early in Asia on Monday with markets still clinging to hopes that European policy-makers were moving a step closer to resolving the region's debt crisis.

* U.S. crude oil futures edged up early on Monday, supported by optimism after European leaders moved closer to a concrete plan to solve euro zone's debt crisis.

* U.S. stocks rose in a broad rally to their highest levels on Friday since early August after a volatile week. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 267.01 points, or 2.31 percent, at 11,808.79. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 22.86 points, or 1.88 percent, at 1,238.25.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1500 Weekly U.S. grains export inspections

2000 Weekly U.S. crop progress report

0728 German flash PMI October

0758 Euro zone flash PMI October

0900 Euro zone industrial orders October

1230 Chicago Fed national activity index Sept Grains prices at 0045 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 636.00 4.00 +0.63% +0.83% 642.28 55 CBOT corn 652.75 3.50 +0.54% +0.50% 645.43 63 CBOT soy 1218.00 5.75 +0.47% -0.57% 1252.21 43 CBOT rice $16.45 $0.04 +0.24% +0.80% $16.53 54 WTI crude $87.79 $0.39 +0.45% +0.45% $83.48 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.386 -$0.001 -0.04% -0.27% USD/AUD 1.034 0.002 +0.15% -0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Lincoln Feast)