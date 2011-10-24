* Wheat rises 1.3 pct, soy up 1 pct, corn gains 0.9 pct
* Commodities, Asian stocks rise on EU summit hopes
* U.S. farmers hold back corn, soy, support prices
* Technicals: Soy still targets $12.01-1/2
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Oct 24 U.S. wheat rose more than 1
percent on Monday, gaining for a third straight session, while
corn was up 0.9 percent as European leaders moved closer to a
plan to resolve the region's debt issues at a weekend meeting.
Corn and soybeans were also underpinned by U.S. farmers
holding back stocks of freshly harvested crops in the hope of
higher prices after a recent selloff.
"The dollar is under pressure and overall commodities are a
bit firmer, it seems to be macro driven," said Brett Cooper, a
senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
"Internal basis levels are holding up well in the U.S. on
lack of farmer selling"
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 0.9 percent
to $6.54-3/4 a bushel by 0330 GMT and December wheat
gained 1.3 percent to $6.40 a bushel. November soy was up
1.1 percent to $12.25-1/4 a bushel.
Asian stocks rose and the euro gave back some of the gains
it made last week after euro zone leaders made some progress
towards a strategy to tackle the region's debt crisis.
At a summit on Sunday, European Union leaders neared
agreement on bank recapitalisation and on how to use the
European Financial Stability Facility to stave off bond market
contagion.
The agricultural market fundamentals were also supportive
for prices on Monday. Farmers are reluctant sellers of their
freshly cut corn and soybeans because prices are well off recent
peaks and they have sufficient cash flow to meet expenses for
now.
Soybeans shed 4.6 percent last week and have dropped in six
out of the past seven weeks. Wheat and corn closed up 1.4
percent last week.
Corn and soybean spot basis bids were steady to firm around
the U.S. Midwest on Friday as slow farmer sales underpinned the
basis.
U.S. farmers have been harvesting corn and soy at a
breakneck pace. Early last week the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said the corn harvest was 47 percent complete and
soy was 69 percent complete.
Traders expect the USDA to show corn harvest 65 to 75
percent complete and soybean harvest 80 to 85 percent done when
it issues a weekly report on Monday.
Corn is expected to find additional support this week on
continued talk that exports in the 2011/12 season (Sept/Aug)
would be higher than the 1.6 billion bushels forecast by the
USDA this month.
China, the world's second-largest consumer of corn, alone
bought 900,000 tonnes of U.S. corn in the week ended Oct. 13.
The USDA has projected U.S. corn exports to China in 2011/12
at 2 million tonnes, but private estimates have the country
buying five times as much through next year.
Large speculators bolstered their net long position in CBOT
soybean futures and options for the first time in seven weeks,
according to regulatory data released on Friday.
Prices at 0330 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 640.00 8.00 +1.27% +1.47% 642.41 56
CBOT corn 654.75 5.50 +0.85% +0.81% 645.49 65
CBOT soy 1225.25 13.00 +1.07% +0.02% 1252.45 46
CBOT rice $16.63 $0.23 +1.37% +1.93% $16.54 60
WTI crude $87.99 $0.59 +0.68% +0.68% $83.49 62
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.388 $0.023 +1.68% +1.72%
USD/AUD 1.037 0.041 +4.09% +3.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)