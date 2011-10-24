* CBOT wheat, corn, soy add 1-1.7 percent
* EU summit hopes, China manufacturing data lift markets
* Corn, soy also supported by farmers holding onto crop
* EU wheat firm but curbed by Ukraine competition
By Naveen Thukral and Gus Trompiz
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Oct 24 U.S. grain and soybean futures rose over
1 percent on Monday in a broad commodities rally as investors bet that European
leaders would reach a deal to tackle a euro-zone debt crisis and took heart from
an improved manufacturing indicator in China.
U.S. corn and soybeans were also underpinned by U.S. farmers holding back
stocks of freshly harvested crops in the hope of higher prices after a recent
sell-off.
European wheat futures saw more modest gains, with traders saying that
Ukraine's return as an approved supplier for Egypt's state buyer underlined
stiffening export competition.
Investors warmed to progress made by European Union leaders on Sunday
towards agreeing a new package to shore up the euro zone, even if final
decisions were left to a follow-up summit on Wednesday.
Share prices turned lower, however, as uncertainty remained about the
outcome of the European crisis talks, showing how grain markets were tied to
fragile macro-economic confidence.
Markets welcomed news that China's manufacturing sector expanded moderately
in October to snap three months of contraction, soothing fears of an abrupt
slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.
"It's a macro-driven move rather than a move on grain market fundamentals.
The China PMI coming out on the upside of expectations was a catalyst across
markets for more risk on today," said Chris Gadd, analyst at Macquarie Bank.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn rose 1.46 percent to $6.58-3/4 a
bushel by 1120 GMT and December wheat gained 1.74 percent to $6.43 a
bushel. November soy was up 1.18 percent to $12.26-1/2 a bushel.
In Europe, January milling wheat was up 0.95 percent at 185.75 euros
a tonne, helped by an easing in the euro after an earlier rise took it to a
six-week high versus the dollar.
U.S. futures also found some fundamental support as farmers were reluctant
sellers of their freshly cut corn and soybeans. U.S. prices are well off recent
peaks and farmers have sufficient cash flow to meet expenses for now, traders
said.
"Internal basis levels are holding up well in the U.S. on lack of farmer
selling," said Brett Cooper, a senior manager of markets at FCStone Australia.
Corn and soybean spot basis bids were steady to firm around the U.S. Midwest
on Friday as slow farmer sales underpinned the basis.
Operators will be watching a weekly crop progress report from the U.S.
Department of Agriculture later on Monday to see if harvesting continued to
advance rapidly last week. Early last week the USDA said the corn harvest was 47
percent complete and soy was 69 percent complete.
Traders expect the USDA to show corn harvest 65 to 75 percent complete and
soybean harvest 80 to 85 percent done when it issues a weekly report on Monday.
European wheat faced some fundamental pressure from deteriorating export
prospects.
The decision by the state buyer in Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, to
re-admit Ukraine to its list of approved suppliers could increase competition
for EU wheat in addition to heavy shipments from Russia.
Analysts said Russian prices declined again last week as the harvest
campaign approached a close.
* Prices as of
1120 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 189.00 1.25 +0.67 252.20
-25.06
London wheat 149.00 1.25 +0.85 199.00
-25.13
Paris maize 188.00 1.00 +0.53 235.00
-20.00
Paris rapeseed 440.00 6.00 +1.38 497.25
-11.51
CBOT wheat 643.00 11.00 +1.74 794.25
-19.04
CBOT corn 658.75 9.50 +1.46 629.00
4.73
CBOT soybeans 1226.50 14.25 +1.18 1393.75
-12.00
CBOT rice 16.87 0.46 +2.73 14.00
20.51
Crude oil 87.92 0.52 +0.59 91.38
-3.79
Euro/dlr 1.38 -0.01 -0.40 1.34
3.45
*Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is
in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in
pounds per tonne.
