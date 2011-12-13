SINGAPORE, Dec 13 U.S. soybeans ticked higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight day on concerns over dry weather in South America, while wheat and corn markets struggled amid expectations of plentiful supplies.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago soybeans are being supported by bargain buying as well as some worries about the developing crop in South America.

* The Brazil soy crop will turn out 73.1 million tonnes of soy in the 2011/12 season, consultancy AgRural said, half a million tonnes less than its November view, due to the smaller area it now expects to be planted.

* Planting of the new crop is winding down across Brazil's center-west and southern soy belt, where rains started off steady across the entire soy belt in October but have been lower than average in the southernmost producer state of Rio Grande do Sul in the past weeks.

* U.S. grain and oilseed futures have been under pressure as a result of higher supplies forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. It unexpectedly raised its estimate of corn supplies on Friday and boosted its stocks forecast for soybeans and wheat more than expected.

* Poor export demand for U.S. commodities keyed the bigger-than-expected stocks forecasts as high prices for U.S. grains have caused overseas buyers to look elsewhere to fill their supply needs.

* The Egyptian state's main wheat buying agency, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, on Monday set a tender to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for March 1-10 shipment.

* Commodity funds bought a net 4,000 CBOT soybean futures contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They were even in corn and sold 1,000 wheat.

* Rain and some snow were expected in the U.S. Midwest and Plains over the next two weeks and temperatures will not be cold enough to harm the dormant winter wheat crop, according to an agricultural meteorologist.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro wallowed at two-month lows in Asia on Tuesday, while commodity currencies also nursed heavy losses as investors braced for a possible mass downgrade of euro zone sovereign credit ratings as soon as this week.

* Oil prices fell on Monday, pressured by concerns that Europe's agreement on closer fiscal union will not solve its debt crisis and might deepen a regional slowdown.

* U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday, as concerns about Europe returned to the forefront after major credit ratings agencies warned that European leaders had not done enough to tackle the region's debt crisis.

(GMT) DATA/EVENTS

1000 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Dec 2011

1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1330 U.S. Retail sales mm Nov

1500 U.S. Business inventories mm Oct

1915 U.S. FOMC rate decision Dec

Prices at 0019 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 593.50 -0.75 -0.13% -0.42% 620.86 35 CBOT corn 594.25 0.25 +0.04% -1.00% 625.25 39 CBOT soy 1113.00 1.00 +0.09% +0.54% 1157.09 36 CBOT rice $13.82 $0.03 +0.18% -2.81% $15.02 27 WTI crude $97.82 $0.05 +0.05% -0.53% $97.81 43 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 -$0.020 -1.52% -1.50% USD/AUD 1.005 -0.015 -1.51% -1.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)