* Soy up 0.3 pct, South American weather supports
* Corn, wheat prices rise on bargain-buying
* Stocks, euro hit as possible Europe downgrades loom
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 13 U.S. soybeans rose on
Tuesday for a second straight day as concerns over dry weather
in South America supported the market but the gains were capped
by economic uncertainty fuelled by Europe's debt crisis.
Wheat edged higher, ending a four-session losing streak,
while corn gained 0.3 percent on bargain-hunting after losses in
the aftermath of a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that
predicted higher grain and oilseed supplies.
"Soy is a key player at the moment, it is recovering from
Friday's losses due to some concerns about South American crop
weather," said Ker Chung Yang at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"The market is also looking at Chinese buying, November
imports were higher."
Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans rose 0.3
percent to $11.15 a bushel by 0257 GMT. Wheat for March delivery
added 0.3 percent to $5.95-3/4 a bushel and March corn
also gained 0.3 percent to $5.95-3/4 a bushel.
Chicago soybeans are being supported by bargain buying as
well as some worries about the developing crop in South America.
The Brazil soy crop will turn out 73.1 million tonnes of soy
in the 2011/12 season, consultancy AgRural said, half a million
tonnes less than its November view, due to the smaller area it
now expects to be planted.
Planting of the new crop is winding down across Brazil's
center-west and southern soy belt, where rains started off
steady across the entire soy belt in October but have been lower
than average in the southernmost producer state of Rio Grande do
Sul in the past weeks.
China, the world's largest soy buyer, imported 5.70 million
tonnes of soybeans in November, up 49.6 percent from 3.81
million in October, figures from the General Administration of
Customs of China showed.
Still, gains in soy, corn and wheat futures were limited by
fears of euro zone ratings downgrades.
Asian stocks sank on Tuesday and the euro languished near a
two-month low as investors took fright at the prospect of mass
euro zone sovereign ratings downgrades after the outcome of a
"last chance" European Union summit failed to convince markets.
Commodities were also abandoned and the "risk" currencies of
big resource producers such as Australia nursed heavy losses as
investors huddled in the relative safety of the dollar, lifting
both the U.S. currency and Treasuries.
U.S. grain and oilseed futures have been under pressure as a
result of higher supplies forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture in its report on Friday. It unexpectedly raised its
estimate of corn supplies and boosted its stocks forecast for
soybeans and wheat more than expected.
Poor export demand for U.S. commodities keyed the
bigger-than-expected stocks forecasts as high prices for U.S.
grains have caused overseas buyers to look elsewhere to fill
their supply needs.
The market is awaiting results from a wheat import tender
issued by Egypt, the world's top importer, to buy an unspecified
amount from global suppliers for March 1-10 shipment.
Rain and some snow were expected in the U.S. Midwest and
Plains over the next two weeks and temperatures will not be cold
enough to harm the dormant winter wheat crop, according to an
agricultural meteorologist.
Commodity funds bought a net 4,000 CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. They were even in corn
and sold 1,000 wheat.
Prices at 0257 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 595.75 1.50 +0.25% -0.04% 620.93 39
CBOT corn 595.75 1.75 +0.29% +0.25% 623.53 42
CBOT soy 1115.00 3.00 +0.27% +0.72% 1157.19 38
CBOT rice $13.91 $0.12 +0.83% -2.18% $15.03 32
WTI crude $97.85 $0.08 +0.08% -1.57% $98.00 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.319 -$0.020 -1.46% -1.45%
USD/AUD 1.006 -0.014 -1.39% -1.47%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)