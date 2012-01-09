* Corn up 1.3 pct, soy gains 0.8 pct, wheat climbs 1.6 pct

* Argentine corn parched, rains may not be enough

* USDA report seen cutting Argentine corn harvest (Adds quotes, updates prices)

By Martin Roberts and Naveen Thukral

MADRID/SINGAPORE, Jan 9 U.S. corn rose on Monday and soybeans recovered from two straight sessions of losses as hot and dry weather threatened crops in Argentina, the world's second-largest corn exporter and the third-biggest of soybeans.

Wheat was also firmer and ended a three-day losing streak, as it tracked gains in corn, which is widely being replaced by wheat in animal feed mixes across the world.

Analysts expect Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply and demand of farm products to slash forecasts for South American crops and cut estimates of U.S. grain ending stocks for the 2011/12 market year.

There has been a debate over whether the USDA had understated corn used for feed in the United States in the 2011/12 season ending Aug. 31 next year.

"The prospect of tightening U.S. stocks estimates in the Jan WASDE and Stocks Report on higher feed demand leaves us constructive (on) corn through early 2012," Morgan Stanley said in a research report.

"The potential for drier weather to persist throughout the growing season in South America will be the key bullish risk to watch in January."

Chicago Board of Trade March corn rose 1.28 percent to $6.51-3/4 a bushel by 1307 GMT and soybeans for March added 0.84 percent to $12.00-1/4 a bushel, while wheat climbed 1.64 percent to 6.34-3/4 a bushel.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

POLL:Estimates for U.S. grain ending stocks

POLL:Argentine corn crop seen shrinking

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Potentially tight supply helped agricultural markets fend off the impact of volatility and weakness in stock markets and some commodities due to continuing concern over the euro zone's debt crisis.

Worries over Europe's banks and uncertain prospects for a hefty slate of euro zone debt sales this week kept markets volatile on Monday, with shares weaker and the single currency off lows but vulnerable to further losses.

Argentina's government said in a report on Friday the drought that is drying out the country's crop fields will cut into the country's 2011/12 corn harvest, as crops struggle to flower under parched conditions.

"Critical voices can be heard, from Argentina in particular, fearing that the corn and soybean crop could be even harder hit than in 2008/09 when the harshest drought for 70 years left its mark," Commerzbank said in a report.

Benchmark wheat prices meanwhile rose in France, as a weaker euro currency made European grains more competitive and helped Europe's biggest exporter clinch an export deal on Friday to Egypt, the world's biggest wheat buyer.

On the Paris futures market, the most active March milling wheat contract was up 2.00 euros in Paris, or 1.02 percent, at 197.25 euros a tonne. (Editing by Keiron Henderson)