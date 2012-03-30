* USDA March plantings bullish soy, bearish new-crop corn

* USDA data bullish for old-crop corn futures

* Shockingly low U.S. spring wheat acre estimate

* Government sees most U.S. corn area in 75 years

* Government acreage estimate bullish for wheat (Updates to include U.S. trading session, adds details including daily and quarterly milestones, adds MGEX spring wheat prices.)

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, March 30 U.S. soybean futures soared over 3 percent to a six-month high o n F riday, the biggest one-day rise in five months, as government acreage data showed farmers will plant 2 percent less of the crop than expected by traders and analysts.

A drought in South America that has trimmed output combined with the U.S. Department of Agriculture data to put soybeans on track to finish the quarter 16 percent higher.

Corn futures also caught fire, leaping over 5 percent, the biggest one-day jump in over five months, with old-crop months leading the way because of a lower-than-expected U.S. corn stocks number released by the government

New-crop December corn also was up but gains were limited in that month due to the government's shocking outlook for this year's U.S. corn acreage to be the most since 1937 and above analysts' estimates.

USDA's bullish corn stocks data and bearish acreage data rattled the popular CBOT July/December bull-spread. The old-crop July added 17 cents to its premium over new-crop December , trading at 97 cents, the widest that spread in 6-1/2 months.

Wheat also soared nearly 4 percent, the biggest one-day rally in over five-months after the USDA report pegged this year's wheat area at below expectations, especially for the top-quality, high-protein spring wheat grown in the U.S. Northern Plains.

"We caught the market leaning the wrong way on the break, with bullish numbers on the bean surface area, bullish corn stocks, bullish wheat stocks and bullish wheat area," said Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro.

At 10:13 a.m. CDT (1513 GMT), CBOT soybeans for May delivery were up 44-1/2 cents at $14.00, May delivery corn was up 33 cents at $6.37, July was up 32-1/4 cents at $6.36, new-crop December corn was up 12 cents at $5.36-1/4, CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 28 cents at $6.40-1/2 and Minneapolis Grain Exchange May spring wheat was up 35-3/4 at $8.24-1/2.

Despite the bullish USDA data, the CBOT wheat market remained down 2 percent for the first quarter of 2012 and corn down 1.6 percent.

Each market had been falling throughout the week as investors exited their long holdings ahead of the release on Friday of the USDA's March planting intentions and quarterly stocks reports.

The USDA said U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres (38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade expectations for 94.720 million. The USDA said the stocks or amount of corn in the United States on March 1 at just over 6.0 billion bushels was 150 million bushels less than average trade expectations.

At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million.

Acreage is expected to shift to corn, the USDA said.

"The quarterly grain stocks for corn will be the number that we trade. The market can always discount or question if we will get these acreage numbers, especially after the 35-cent-per-bushel drop we got in corn prices this week," said Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.

Wheat traders were dealing with the USDA forecast for only 55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well below an average estimate for 57.422 million.

The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million.

The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy harvest of 3.2 billion and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion bushels. Prices at 10:17 a.m. CDT (1517 GMT)

LAST NET PCT YTD

CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 639.00 35.00 5.8% -1.2% CBOT soy 1402.25 46.50 3.5% 17.0% CBOT meal 390.30 15.30 4.1% 26.1% CBOT soyoil 54.90 1.31 2.4% 5.4% CBOT wheat 642.25 29.50 4.9% -1.6% CBOT rice 1461.50 -28.50 -1.9% 0.1% EU wheat 212.25 5.00 2.4% 4.8% US crude 103.50 0.7 0.7% 4.7% Dow Jones 13,196 50 0.4% 8.0% Gold 1663.81 2.93 0.2% 6.4% Euro/dollar 1.3331 0.0033 0.2% 3.0% Dollar Index 78.9530 -0.2330 -0.3% -1.5% Baltic Freight 934 4 0.4% -46.3%

(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)