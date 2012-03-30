* USDA March plantings bullish soy, bearish new-crop corn
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, March 30 U.S. soybean futures soared
over 3 percent to a six-month high o n F riday, the biggest
one-day rise in five months, as government acreage data showed
farmers will plant 2 percent less of the crop than expected by
traders and analysts.
A drought in South America that has trimmed output combined
with the U.S. Department of Agriculture data to put soybeans on
track to finish the quarter 16 percent higher.
Corn futures also caught fire, leaping over 5 percent, the
biggest one-day jump in over five months, with old-crop months
leading the way because of a lower-than-expected U.S. corn
stocks number released by the government
New-crop December corn also was up but gains were
limited in that month due to the government's shocking outlook
for this year's U.S. corn acreage to be the most since 1937 and
above analysts' estimates.
USDA's bullish corn stocks data and bearish acreage data
rattled the popular CBOT July/December bull-spread. The old-crop
July added 17 cents to its premium over new-crop December
, trading at 97 cents, the widest that spread in 6-1/2
months.
Wheat also soared nearly 4 percent, the biggest one-day
rally in over five-months after the USDA report pegged this
year's wheat area at below expectations, especially for the
top-quality, high-protein spring wheat grown in the U.S.
Northern Plains.
"We caught the market leaning the wrong way on the break,
with bullish numbers on the bean surface area, bullish corn
stocks, bullish wheat stocks and bullish wheat area," said
Charlie Sernatinger, analyst for ABN Amro.
At 10:13 a.m. CDT (1513 GMT), CBOT soybeans for May delivery
were up 44-1/2 cents at $14.00, May delivery corn
was up 33 cents at $6.37, July was up 32-1/4 cents at
$6.36, new-crop December corn was up 12 cents at
$5.36-1/4, CBOT May soft red winter wheat was up 28 cents
at $6.40-1/2 and Minneapolis Grain Exchange May spring wheat
was up 35-3/4 at $8.24-1/2.
Despite the bullish USDA data, the CBOT wheat market
remained down 2 percent for the first quarter of 2012 and corn
down 1.6 percent.
Each market had been falling throughout the week as
investors exited their long holdings ahead of the release on
Friday of the USDA's March planting intentions and quarterly
stocks reports.
The USDA said U.S. farmers would plant 95.9 million acres
(38.8 million hectares) of corn, a 75-year high and above trade
expectations for 94.720 million. The USDA said the stocks or
amount of corn in the United States on March 1 at just over 6.0
billion bushels was 150 million bushels less than average trade
expectations.
At the other end of the spectrum was a surprisingly low
soybean acreage estimate from USDA at 73.9 million, below an
average of analysts' estimates for just over 75.0 million.
Acreage is expected to shift to corn, the USDA said.
"The quarterly grain stocks for corn will be the number that
we trade. The market can always discount or question if we will
get these acreage numbers, especially after the
35-cent-per-bushel drop we got in corn prices this week," said
Rich Nelson, director of research for Allendale Inc.
Wheat traders were dealing with the USDA forecast for only
55.9 million acres of wheat in the United States this year, well
below an average estimate for 57.422 million.
The USDA said farmers would plant only 12.0 million acres of
spring wheat, below an average of estimates for 13.313 million.
The USDA said Friday's acreage numbers indicate a potential
record-large corn crop of 14.5 billion bushels in 2012, a soy
harvest of 3.2 billion and a wheat harvest of 2.1 billion
bushels.
Prices at 10:17 a.m. CDT (1517 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 639.00 35.00 5.8% -1.2%
CBOT soy 1402.25 46.50 3.5% 17.0%
CBOT meal 390.30 15.30 4.1% 26.1%
CBOT soyoil 54.90 1.31 2.4% 5.4%
CBOT wheat 642.25 29.50 4.9% -1.6%
CBOT rice 1461.50 -28.50 -1.9% 0.1%
EU wheat 212.25 5.00 2.4% 4.8%
US crude 103.50 0.7 0.7% 4.7%
Dow Jones 13,196 50 0.4% 8.0%
Gold 1663.81 2.93 0.2% 6.4%
Euro/dollar 1.3331 0.0033 0.2% 3.0%
Dollar Index 78.9530 -0.2330 -0.3% -1.5%
Baltic Freight 934 4 0.4% -46.3%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Marguerita Choy)