SYDNEY, April 12 Chicago wheat rose for a second straight day on Thursday, supported by cold weather which is threatening the newly sown spring wheat in the United States and some of the more mature winter crop.

Corn rose 0.4 percent after closing higher on Wednesday when the market was supported by a weaker dollar and a tentative rebound in equities, while soybeans were little changed following a decline from a seven-month top on profit-taking.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Wheat futures have risen on short-covering, bargain buying and talk of potential harm to some of the wheat crop due to the freezing weather. Top quality spring wheat also rose on demand for high protein wheat and to low U.S. spring wheat plantings.

* The USDA in its annual March 30th plantings report said 2012 U.S. spring wheat acreage would total only 11.976 million, below an average of analysts' estimate for 13.313 million and down from last year's sowings of 12.394 million. USDA also pegged this year's U.S. corn acreage at 95.864 million, the biggest planted area in 75 years.

* Freezing temperatures early on Wednesday covered most of the Midwest and some damage may have occurred to emerging corn and jointing wheat in portions of central Illinois, central and southeastern Indiana, southwestern Ohio and a few spots in Kentucky, Commodity Weather Group said.

* Another bout of cold weather was expected early on Thursday followed by warmer temperatures and rainfall, then there was the potential for another freeze next week, according to a meteorologist.

* U.S. spring wheat planting was 21 percent complete, up from just 3 percent a year ago and well above the five-year average of 5 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

* In North Dakota, the top spring wheat-producing state, seeding was 17 percent complete, up from 6 percent a week earlier. A year ago, spring wheat planting had not started in North Dakota.

* Commodity funds bought an estimated net 6,000 Chicago Board of Trade corn futures contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in wheat and sold 6,000 soybean contracts.

* Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it was maintaining its outlook for higher old-crop corn and new-crop soybeans in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's reduced estimate of South American soybean and corn yield.

MARKET NEWS

* Oil prices rose on Wednesday, reversing two days of losses, after U.S. government data showed domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, which overshadowed an increase in crude inventories.

* An encouraging start to earnings season helped U.S. stocks rebound on Wednesday from five days of losses that pushed the S&P 500 below a key technical level.

DATA/EVENTS 0800 OECD IEA Oil Market Report 0900 EZ Industrial production yy 1230 U.S. Producer Prices Mar 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1230 U.S. Unemployment claims Weekly 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

Grains prices at 0036 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 629.75 1.75 +0.28% +0.64% 647.35 40 CBOT corn 638.75 2.75 +0.43% +0.63% 647.79 45 CBOT soy 1421.25 -0.75 -0.05% -0.33% 1371.41 66 CBOT rice $14.99 $0.05 +0.37% +0.84% $14.57 61 WTI crude $102.53 -$0.17 -0.17% +1.49% $105.30 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.311 $0.000 +0.04% +0.26% USD/AUD 1.031 0.000 +0.01% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sugita Katyal)