(Updates to include close of U.S. trading session, fresh
analyst quotes, adds new forecast for Argentine soy, details
corn export sales, adds graphic and weather links)
* Wheat up on frost in U.S. wheat growing regions
* Corn climbs on cold snap, potential rain-delayed seedings
* Soy gains on brisk demand including U.S. sale to China
* Weak dollar, gains in equities lend support
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, April 12 U.S. wheat rallied 2 percent
o n T hursday, posting its biggest daily gain so far this month,
and corn rose as well after a cold snap threatened to harm U.S.
crops and macro-economic markets found fresh legs.
Corn advanced for the second day in a row as freezing
temperatures harmed some of the early emerging corn crop and
rain, which is forecast through the weekend, threatened to delay
corn plantings.
Soy rose 1 percent on big demand for U.S. supplies including
additional business with China, and on declining crop prospects
in South America.
Brisk exports buoyed the corn market.
U.S. corn export sales topped trade forecasts for a second
straight week last week as worries about tightening supplies
prompted regular importers to book purchases more aggressively,
traders said after a government report on Thursday.
"When you have years of tight stocks (such as this year) you
typically see forward coverage, and that's what we're seeing in
corn," said Terry Reilly, analyst with Citigroup.
Soybeans posted their biggest daily gain of the month on
brisk export demand including a fresh U.S. sale to China, the
world's biggest soy buyer, and on another forecast decline in
South American soy output this season due to drought.
Argentina's Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday trimmed
another million tonnes from its forecast for Argentine soy
output, putting its outlook at 44.0 million tonnes because of
dry weather. That is in line with the Argentine government's
forecast of 44.0 million tonnes and below the U.S. government's
latest outlook for 45.0 million.
Argentina is the world's third largest soy exporter
following the United States and Brazil and the largest exporter
of soymeal and soyoil. Brazil's soy crop also has been reduced
by drought and there is some concern American farmers may not
plant enough soy this summer to provide adequate supplies to
global markets.
Grains and oilseeds got an added boost from a weak dollar
and risk on upswings in equities, precious metals and crude oil.
U.S. stocks rose as lower yields on some euro-zone debt
eased concerns and rumors about China's strong GDP increased
investors' appetite for risk.
CBOT May wheat was up 11-1/4 cents per bushel at
$6.39-1/4 per bushel, May corn was up 1-1/2 cents at
$6.37-1/2 and soybeans for May delivery were up 19 cents
at $14.41 a bushel.
"We're back in a risk on stance with funds buying because of
the macros, and in wheat and corn there is more weather worries
with the freeze around, I think that is being looked at very
seriously," said Mike Zuzolo, analyst for Global Commodity
Analytics, Lafayette, Indiana.
Veteran traders and analysts said it was too early to know
how much, if any, damage was done by cold weather to the rapidly
growing domestic winter wheat crop as well as the emerging corn
and spring wheat crops.
"It's really early and probably not much permanent damage,
but with frost around it is keeping sellers away from the
market," a Chicago Board of Trade grains source said.
Freezing temperatures hit much of the Midwest early
Thursday, spawning concerns about harm to the soft red winter
wheat crop and to any corn that had emerged.
"There was probably some of the soft red winter crop harmed
but nothing serious. Vegetation was probably burned back, but a
lot of it will grow back," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for
World Weather Inc.
Temperatures ranged from 28 to 33 degrees Fahrenheit, with
the lowest reading of 24 degrees in southern Kentucky. Wet
weather was expected in the Midwest Thursday through the
weekend, which will delay corn plantings, Karst predicted.
Another round of cold weather should hit early next week.
"Frost or freezes are expected Sunday and Monday in the
Plains and in the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we'll
have to watch that," Karst said.
Prices at 2:09 p.m. CDT (1909 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 637.50 1.50 0.2% -1.4%
CBOT soy 1441.00 19.00 1.3% 20.2%
CBOT meal 386.80 7.70 2.0% 25.0%
CBOT soyoil 56.45 0.76 1.4% 8.4%
CBOT wheat 639.25 11.25 1.8% -2.1%
CBOT rice 1536.50 43.00 2.9% 5.2%
EU wheat 209.75 1.00 0.5% 3.6%
US crude 103.66 0.96 0.9% 4.9%
Dow Jones 12,977 172 1.3% 6.2%
Gold 1676.94 19.49 1.2% 7.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3195 0.0086 0.7% 1.9%
Dollar Index 79.2750 -0.5240 -0.7% -1.1%
Baltic Freight 960 16 1.7% -44.8%
(Reporting by Sam Nelson. Additional reporting by Karl Plume in
Chicago and Colin Packham in Sydney)