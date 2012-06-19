* Corn hits one-month high after USDA lowers crop ratings
* CBOT new-crop December corn surges 11 percent in two days
* Soybeans up as dry forecast threatens further downgrades
* Wheat follows corn and soy higher; Russian crop eyed
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, June 19 Corn and soybean futures hit
their highest levels in a month o n T uesday as hot and dry
weather in the U.S. Midwest crop belt threatened prospects for a
bumper harvest that the global grain trade is counting on to
replenish inventories.
Wheat followed corn higher, with worries about disappointing
Russian grain crops lending support.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, new-crop corn futures for
December delivery posted the biggest gains, rising 5.5
percent, or 29-1/2 cents, to settle at $5.63-1/2 per bushel
after hitting a three-month high at $5.64.
December corn has risen 11 percent this week, the biggest
two-day rise in the life of the contract.
Commodity funds helped drive the market higher, buying an
estimated 40,000 corn contracts over the last two sessions, CBOT
traders said. The buying spree suggests funds have turned
bullish on corn after the latest weekly report from the U.S.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed funds holding a
small net short position in corn as of June 12.
Tuesday's advance came a day after the U.S. Department of
Agriculture reported a larger-than-expected decline in weekly
U.S. corn and soybean condition ratings, and as weather
forecasts raised fears of further downgrades.
"It will be dry in roughly half of the corn and soybean
belt; no doubt there will be further deterioration for at least
the next two weeks," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA
EarthSat Weather.
In its weekly crop report on Monday, USDA said 60 percent of
the U.S. corn crop was rated in good to excellent condition,
down 3 percentage points from the previous week, while analysts
had predicted a 2-point drop.
USDA also said 5 percent of U.S. corn had begun silking, an
indication that the crop had reached its reproductive stage.
Stressful weather during this phase can have a significant
impact on yields.
Corn stockpiles in the United States, the world's biggest
supplier, are projected to hit a 16-year low this summer. But
the USDA has projected a record-large U.S. harvest this autumn
of more than 14 billion bushels, and a doubling of stocks by the
summer of 2013.
The current dry spell threatens that harvest. The USDA has
projected an average U.S. corn yield for 2012 at 166 bushels per
acre, but with the drop in ratings, private forecasts are
falling closer to 160 bushels per acre.
"We would not be this high on corn (futures) if we did not
have the crop shrinking from lofty expectations," said Don
Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
"The government is carrying corn (yield) at 166. From the
condition ratings, that is too high," Roose said.
Front-month July corn ended up 13 cents at $6.12-1/2
after hitting $6.17, the highest spot corn price since May 22.
Analysts said gains in nearby July corn trailed those in the
new-crop months due to slowing demand for cash corn from
domestic ethanol plants. Trade reports said a Nebraska ethanol
plant suspended production for spring maintenance.
EXPORT DEMAND FOR SOYBEANS
In soybeans, nearby contracts led the gains. Front-month
July drew support from a sale of 140,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans
to unknown destinations reported by the USDA. The soybeans were
scheduled for delivery in the current "old-crop" marketing year
that ends Aug. 31, underscoring strong export demand for U.S.
soy after a drought slashed the South American harvest.
CBOT July soybeans ended up 49-1/2 cents, or 3.6
percent, at $14.33-3/4 a bushel, while November soybeans
rose 45-1/4 cents, or 3.4 percent, to $13.84-1/2 after "gapping"
higher at the open.
Deferred soy contracts rose on U.S. weather worries. USDA
said 56 percent of the U.S. soybean crop was in
good-to-excellent shape, down 4 points from the previous week.
Analysts also cited fears that U.S. farmers could scale back
the last of their soybean planting. Most of the soy crop is in
the ground but dry weather has stalled the sowing of so-called
"double-crop" soybeans, which are planted immediately after the
harvest of winter wheat, on the same fields.
"Clients in Kansas and Indiana - any areas that are dry
right now that would be double-cropping (soy) after wheat
harvest - are holding back," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics in Lafayette, Indiana.
"This weather is starting to impact the beans with almost a
multiplier effect, because of the acreage and the yields both
being hit," Zuzolo added.
WHEAT ALONG FOR THE RIDE
Wheat followed corn higher, with additional support stemming
from a smaller Russian crop forecast.
CBOT July wheat settled up 19-1/4 cents, or 3.1
percent, at $6.49-1/2 per bushel.
SovEcon Chief Executive Andrei Sizov Sr. said he forecast
Russia's 2012/2013 grain harvest at 85 million tonnes, down from
89 million tonnes about a month ago, and the wheat crop at 50
million tonnes, down from 53 million previously.
Prices at 3:11 p.m. CDT (2011 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 612.50 13.00 2.2% -5.3%
CBOT soy 1433.75 49.50 3.6% 19.6%
CBOT meal 427.90 15.00 3.6% 38.3%
CBOT soyoil 50.44 1.68 3.5% -3.2%
CBOT wheat 649.50 19.25 3.1% -0.5%
CBOT rice 1449.50 44.50 3.2% -0.8%
EU wheat 210.50 3.00 1.5% 4.0%
US crude 84.10 0.83 1.0% -14.9%
Dow Jones 12,837 96 0.8% 5.1%
Gold 1619.19 -8.75 -0.5% 3.5%
Euro/dollar 1.2683 0.0108 0.9% -2.0%
Dollar Index 81.3970 -0.5490 -0.7% 1.5%
Baltic Freight 954 16 1.7% -45.1%
* CBOT prices in cents per bushel except for soymeal in
dollars per ton, soyoil in cents per lb and rice in cents per
hundredweight. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne.
