* U.S. corn up 1 pct, wheat firms, soybeans steady
* S.Korea steps up wheat purchases after rally
* Coming Up: USDA world supply/demand f'casts -1230 GMT
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, July 11 Chicago corn rose 1 percent
on Wednesday to trade near a 13-month peak, while soybeans
hovered close to record highs as investors took positions ahead
of a U.S. report expected to show sharply lower yields due to a
drought.
Wheat edged higher, tracking strength in corn as one of the
worst droughts to hit the U.S. grain belt in 25 years shrivels
crops, tightening global grain supplies.
Trading volume was limited as traders moved to the sidelines
before the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updates its
crop production, ending stocks and world supply/demand forecasts
at 1230 GMT.
"We could see some more upside for grains as most people are
expecting the USDA to slash grain crop estimates," said Lynette
Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"We saw a bit of correction yesterday after bearish trade
data from China, but today grain market participants are
positioning for the USDA report."
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn had
risen 1 percent to $7.24-1/2 a bushel by 0351 GMT, not far from
a contract high of $7.33 a bushel, while the spot-month
rose 1.2 percent to $7.70 a bushel, close to Monday's 13-month
top.
The front-month soy contract edged higher to
$16.50-1/4 a bushel after climbing to a record top of $16.79-1/2
a bushel on Monday. September wheat rose 0.3 percent to
$8.23-3/4 a bushel.
The recent heat wave in the U.S. corn belt should prompt the
USDA to lower its forecast of U.S. corn yields in its monthly
report, a factor that could slash projected stockpiles of the
grain by a third, analysts said.
The government in June left its forecast of the corn yield
at a record-large 166 bushels per acre, high enough to more than
double projected U.S. corn ending stocks for 2012/13 after a
disappointing harvest last autumn.
Since that report, scalding temperatures and predominantly
dry weather have scorched the Midwest grain belt, just as much
of the corn crop was starting pollination, the key growth phase
for determining yields.
Some Asian buyers showed signs of returning to the market
after staying on the sidelines for weeks as global grain prices
surged. South Korean importers locked in U.S. milling wheat
supplies for shipment in September and October.
Corn and soybean fields in much of the U.S. Midwest will
remain dry until the end of the week, with temperatures hovering
in the 80s and 90s degrees Fahrenheit, forecasters predicted
Tuesday.
Weekly crop ratings from the USDA on Monday confirmed a
sharp deterioration in the state of corn and soy crops, keeping
ratings at their lowest level since 1988.
In a sign of the intensity of the weather rally in the past
month, large speculators, including hedge funds, have more than
doubled their bullish bets on U.S. corn, regulatory data showed
on Monday.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 Chicago Board
of Trade corn futures contracts on Tuesday, trade sources said.
They sold 6,000 soybean and 3,000 wheat contracts.
Prices at 0351 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 823.75 2.50 +0.30% -0.54% 716.31 72
CBOT corn 724.50 7.00 +0.98% -0.75% 613.38 76
CBOT soy 1539.25 0.75 +0.05% -0.55% 1413.19 82
CBOT rice $15.38 -$0.06 -0.42% +0.85% $14.68 70
WTI crude $84.20 $0.29 +0.35% -2.08% $83.40 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.225 -$0.007 -0.54% -0.10%
USD/AUD 1.019 -0.002 -0.18% -0.00%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)