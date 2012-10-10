* U.S. corn and soybean harvests making rapid progress * Australia wheat crop outlook deteriorates (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds fund totals) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Oct 10 U.S. soybeans fell 1.7 percent on Wednesday, one day before a government report is expected to raise the size of the crop in the United States and may close the door on the drought rally that began in June. Corn futures declined to their lowest level in nearly two weeks as a rising dollar pressured a swath of commodities. Wheat futures rose modestly, paring gains as the dollar touched a one-month high against a basket of global currencies. The U.S. Agriculture Department in its monthly supply and demand report due early Thursday is widely expected to raise its forecast for the U.S. soybean crop and trim stockpile estimates for corn and wheat. "The market seems to be resigned to the fact that the (soy) crop is going to get bigger tomorrow, the only question is going to be by how much," ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients. Soybean futures have tumbled about 15 percent since hitting a record high of $17.94-3/4 last month as most analysts expect USDA to show a rebounding crop after more plentiful rains in August and September. The record high in September came as the deepest U.S. drought in five decades decimated the crop. CBOT November soybeans ended 26-3/4 cents lower at $15.23-1/4 per bushel, the biggest daily decline in a week. CBOT December corn lost 5-1/4 cents to $7.36-3/4. Investment funds were said to have sold 9,000 soy contracts and 6,000 corn contracts while they bought 2,000 wheat contracts. "We're seeing some selling before the reports tomorrow - people are getting prepared," said Jack Scoville, vice president and senior analyst at The Price Group brokerage in Chicago. USDA late Tuesday put the soybean harvest progress just below the record pace of 2010, while anecdotal yield reports are better than expected in much of the U.S. Midwest growing region, pressuring cash prices. Expectations for large seedings in South America also weighed on soybean futures. "There is already talk about how huge the acreage in South America will be and that soybeans will be the winner in the race for acreage," Commerzbank analyst Michaela Kuhl said. The Linn Group, a Chicago-based commodity research and brokerage firm, on Tuesday said it raised its production and yield estimates for the 2012 U.S. corn and soybean crops. The firm estimated the U.S. soybean yield at 38.0 bushels per acre (bpa) and production at 2.819 billion bushels, surpassing the USDA's current estimates for a soybean crop of 2.634 billion bushels with an average yield of 35.3 bpa. "We're going into a report tomorrow where everybody is looking for an improved production number, from where we were the previous report. That does not mean we are going to get a bearish statistic, but you're going to get an improved statistic. That is adding pressure," Linn Group analyst Terry Linn said on Wednesday. The U.S. corn harvest continued at a record pace, although the USDA said farmers had harvested 69 percent of this year's corn crop, just under the 70 percent average expected by 17 analysts polled by Reuters. WHEAT PARES GAINS CBOT December wheat gained 5-1/2 cents to $8.69-3/4 per bushel after earlier rising as high as $8.76-3/4. Forecasts for lower production in Australia and tight supplies in France bolstered futures but lower corn and a higher greenback pulled wheat from its highs. Wheat continued to gain on corn futures, however, with the closely-watched wheat-corn spread hitting more than a one-week top. "You've got some weather in wheat too, and not all bullish. Australia's wheat crop continues to deteriorate and the market is lowering projections on that crop. That's the most supportive thing about wheat," Linn said. "You've got spread unwinding. Corn/wheat had been on a big run, and now we're unwinding that spread, with wheat gaining back on corn," he added. Australia's wheat production is likely to decline by more than 1 million tonnes from the government's most recent estimate while French wheat stocks could hit a 13-year low as export demand increases. Dealers were also keeping a close watch on the situation in Russia where president Vladimir Putin was due to chair a meeting on Wednesday on this year's grain harvest amid persistent speculation that Moscow may impose export restrictions despite repeated government denials. Prices at 3:13 p.m. CDT (2013 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 736.75 -5.25 -0.7% 14.0% CBOT soy 1523.25 -26.75 -1.7% 27.1% CBOT meal 470.10 -8.00 -1.7% 51.9% CBOT soyoil 50.17 -0.65 -1.3% -3.7% CBOT wheat 869.75 5.50 0.6% 33.2% CBOT rice 1502.50 -20.50 -1.4% 2.9% EU wheat 261.50 0.25 0.1% 29.1% US crude 91.35 -1.04 -1.1% -7.6% Dow Jones 13,345 -129 -1.0% 9.2% Gold 1762.25 -1.40 -0.1% 12.7% Euro/dollar 1.2897 0.0013 0.1% -0.4% Dollar Index 79.9080 -0.0430 -0.1% -0.3% Baltic Freight 875 0 0.0% -49.7% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Alison Birrane, Maureen Bavdek, Bob Burgdorfer and Leslie Gevirtz)