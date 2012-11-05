* Soy pressured by S. American weather; coming USDA report * Wheat stabilized by poor growing weather around globe * Corn falls on soy market weakness (Adds new analyst comment, updates with closing prices) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, Nov 5 U.S. soybean futures dropped 1.6 percent on Monday, weighed down by improving crop weather in South America as well as expectations that the U.S. government will raise its estimate of this year's crop, traders said. Corn also fell, pressured by the weakness in soybeans, while wheat ended slightly higher, but well below its daily highs due to a round of profit taking at the peak. Concerns about tightening global supplies due to adverse weather conditions in key growing areas supported wheat. Some follow-through selling after last week's declines added further pressure on the soy complex but the market mostly focused on the forecasts for Brazil and Argentina. "If it needs to be wet, they are getting wet," said Mark Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co. in Minneapolis. "If it needs to be dry, it has turned dry." CBOT January soybeans closed 23-1/2 cents lower at $15.03-1/4 a bushel. The front-month November contract, which is more thinly traded than January futures, closed at a 2-1/2 week low of $15.03-1/2. CBOT December corn was 4 cents lower at $7.35-1/2 a bushel. CBOT December wheat futures were up 1-1/2 cents at $8.66 a bushel. The benchmark December wheat contract found support near its 100-day moving average. Prices briefly dipped below that key technical level, which the contract has not closed below since June 18, early in Monday's session. Wheat fell 4.2 percent in October, its biggest monthly decline since November 2011, which has sparked some bargain buying on dips in recent days. Choppy, range-bound trade was expected in advance of the U.S Agriculture Department's monthly crop report on Friday. Many traders also were reluctant to stake out new positions ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Tuesday, analysts said. "I think everybody is a little bit uncertain with the election," said Jason Britt, analyst with Central States Commodities. "It is crazy how many people who I have talked to today that say, 'Well, I will probably keep my hands in my pockets.'" Volumes were light, leaving prices susceptible to quick changes. USDA REPORT IN FOCUS The U.S. Agriculture Department's upcoming forecasts for the corn crop were expected to stabilize after falling sharply during the past four months due to the severe drought that withered crops around the U.S. Midwest during the summer. The drought sent corn prices to a record $8.43-3/4 per bushel in early August. Prices have fallen more than 12 percent since that time as harvest reports have topped the lowered expectations. The USDA's October report pegged the U.S. corn crop at 10.706 billion bushels, the smallest in six years. USDA's estimates for the crop have fallen in its last four reports after the government forecast at 14.790 billion bushel harvest in May and June. USDA's latest soybean production estimate was 2.860 billion bushels, up from its September outlook but still well below the forecast for 3.430 billion bushels that the government gave in June. Improving weather is seen for key South American corn and soybean areas over the next week to 10-days, said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. "Overall it's a pretty good picture for Argentina and Brazil," he said. Areas that have been excessively wet in Argentina and southern Brazil are expected to begin drying down and the dry areas in most of northern Brazil are beginning to receive timely rains, Dee said. "All-in-all it's a pretty encouraging forecast for South American growing regions but not perfect," he said. Dry weather remains an issue in the U.S. Plains hard red winter wheat region, Dee said. "The bottom line is there is not much precipitation seen for western Kansas, Oklahoma or Texas." More rains are forecast for Australia, the world's second-largest exporter, which could further slow the harvest. "The supply outlook is continuing to deteriorate for Australia. Importers are looking more to Europe and the U.S.," said Erin FitzPatrick, an analyst at Rabobank, said. 2:47 PM CDT LAST NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT CHNG CHNG VOL CBOT DEC 867.00 2.5 0.3 863.00 875.75 53,559 CBOT MAR 881.00 0.75 0.1 876.75 889.00 29,290 KCBT DEC 909.75 0.25 0.0 906.75 919.00 12,442 KCBT MAR 926.50 0.75 0.1 922.50 933.75 9,511 MGEX DEC 940.25 -0.25 0.0 939.00 949.50 1,598 MGEX MAR 946.75 -0.25 0.0 945.25 955.00 1,241 TOTAL MARKET 30-D ATM VOLATILITY CURRENT 250D AVG CURRENT CHG CBOT WHEAT 111,452 104,262 23.5 -0.7 KCBT WHEAT 25,800 20,509 MGEX WHEAT 3,096 4,797 EU WHEAT 31,180 24,422 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)