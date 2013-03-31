SINGAPORE, April 1 Chicago corn dropped to a nine-month low on Monday, falling more than 3 percent and extending losses after a government crop report on Friday showed larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles.

Chicago Board of Trade most-active May corn fell as much as 3.4 percent to $6.71-1/2 a bushel, the lowest since late June. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Chris Gallagher)