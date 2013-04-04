* Wheat up for 3rd session, rises to 1-wk top * Northern hemisphere cold weather raises concerns * Soy dips for 2nd day on LatAm supply, risk aversion (Adds detail, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. wheat rose to a one-week high on Thursday, building on gains a day after the market posted its biggest rally in six months with support from colder weather across the northern hemisphere raising global supply concerns. Soybeans edged lower, falling for a second straight session, while corn was little changed around Tuesday's nine-month trough as a broad-based weakness in financial and commodity markets weighed on grains and oilseeds. Wheat crops in parts of Europe and the United States are being threatened by cooler-than-normal weather which could hurt yields in some of the world's top producers and exporters. A wave of cold weather across France, Europe's biggest wheat producer, in the past weeks could hit grain crop yields by 5 to 6 percent if it lasts beyond mid-April, said a leading scientist at the French National Institute for Agricultural Research. U.S. winter wheat condition ratings were off to their worst start in early April in 11 years, hobbled by poor soil moisture in the southern Plains, even as storms in recent weeks brought precipitation to a few areas. "Winter wheat crops in France are up to two weeks behind schedule," said Luke Mathews, commodities strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a note to clients. "Cold weather is seen delaying spring wheat planting in the U.S. northern Plains and concern lingers as to the extent of damage caused by frost in the U.S. Southern Plains last week." Chicago Board of Trade May wheat had added 0.2 percent to $6.98 a bushel by 0211 GMT. Wheat sank to a nine-month low of $6.59-3/4 on Monday on a continuation chart. May corn rose 0.2 percent to $6.42-3/4 a bushel, while May soybeans eased 0.1 percent to $13.78-1/2 a bushel. Expectations of fresh export demand for U.S. supplies in response to the sharp drop in CBOT wheat prices is also underpinning the market. Commodity funds bought a net 11,000 Chicago Board of Trade wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They were even in corn and sold 7,000 soybeans. Funds held a net short position in CBOT wheat as of last week, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. In the soybean market, there was pressure from declines in equity and commodity markets, triggered by signs of slowing growth. Asian stocks eased on Thursday after weak data stoked concerns the key American jobs report due later in the week would signal slowing U.S. growth, while the yen remained firm ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy decision this session. "Sharply weaker global crude oil prices and the general risk-off attitude in wider financial markets contributed to the losses in oilseed markets," said Mathews. Oil prices fell 3 percent on Wednesday in the steepest daily drop in five months, as U.S. crude inventories rose to their highest since 1990 and as weak economic data weighed on the outlook for demand. The corn market, which slid to its lowest since late June on Tuesday in the aftermath of the larger-than-expected U.S. stockpiles, is facing pressure from a forecast of higher output in China and South America. Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecasts for corn production in Argentina and Brazil, the firm said in a note to clients. The company estimated Brazil's 2012/13 corn crop, which is currently being harvested, at 71.95 million tonnes, up from 71.6 million previously. It pegged Argentina's corn harvest at 25.3 million tonnes, up from 25.0 million previously. Prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 698.00 1.50 +0.22% 867.68 46 CBOT corn 642.75 1.25 +0.19% 763.33 19 CBOT soy 1378.50 -1.75 -0.13% 1576.49 28 CBOT rice $15.67 $0.02 +0.13% $15.49 72 WTI crude $94.33 -$0.12 -0.13% $89.13 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.284 $0.055 USD/AUD 1.047 -0.008 Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)