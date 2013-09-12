* USDA projects record-large U.S. corn crop
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 12 U.S. corn futures tumbled on
Thursday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised
traders by increasing its harvest forecast despite a late-summer
stretch of hot, dry weather in key crop areas.
Soybean futures soared after the USDA, in the same monthly
report, made a larger-than-expected cut to stocks remaining at
the end of the crop year.
Traders had eagerly awaited USDA's outlooks for the autumn
harvests and for stocks following the hot, dry weather in
August, the critical growth period for the U.S. soy crop. The
United States is the world's top producer and exporter of the
oilseed.
With harvest at hand, the department raised its corn
production estimate 0.6 percent to a record 13.843 billion
bushels, topping analysts' estimates by nearly 2 percent. The
USDA cut is soybean harvest outlook 3 percent from last month to
3.149 billion bushels, but that was in line with estimates.
However, the USDA made a larger-than-expected cut to soybean
ending stocks, putting them at 150 million bushels, down from
its August estimate of 220 million. Traders, on average,
expected 165 million.
The data were "definitely friendly on the beans and bearish
on the corn," said Charlie Sernatinger of ED&F Man Capital. The
trend toward more bushels of corn and fewer of soybeans was "the
same thing we have been hearing from the fields, so it enhances
the credibility," he said.
December corn, which represents the crop that farmers
have started bringing in from the fields, touched a session low
of $4.56-1/4 a bushel, nearing a three-year low of $4.45-3/4 set
in August. The contract closed down 6-1/4 cents, or 1.3 percent,
at $4.66-1/4 a bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.
November soybeans surged 37-3/4 cents, or 2.8 percent,
to $13.96 a bushel. December wheat gained 5 cents, or 0.8
percent, to $6.53 a bushel.
SOUTH AMERICA EYES SOY RALLY
Investment bank Goldman Sachs raised its three-month price
forecast for soybean futures to $12.50 per bushel from $10.50
after the USDA cut its stocks and harvest forecasts. Goldman
also raised its six-month CBOT soybean price forecast to $11.50
from $10.50, while leaving its corn and wheat forecasts
unchanged.
In a research report, the bank said that large plantings in
South America will ultimately weigh on soybean prices.
"Clearly the corn number was negative and the soybean
(stocks) number was positive," said Mike Zuzolo, president of
Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting. "It will probably bring
back with a vengeance the soybean-corn ratio trade."
The CBOT soy/corn ratio, or the price of soy divided by
corn, is a keystone annual reference point used by farmers in
the United States and South America to determine profitability
and allocation of acres for planting each crop. To a great
extent, both hemisphere crops are also hedged at the CBOT.
Thursday's rally of soy futures and slide in corn increases
the incentive for South American farmers to plant soybeans,
traders said.
HARVEST ADVANCES
Traders are waiting for results from the early U.S. harvest,
which is starting later than usual after delayed planting in the
spring. Growers have already uncovered large corn yields in the
southern United States.
"Corn yields continue to run better than expected," said
Karl Setzer, grain solutions team leader for MaxYield
Cooperative. "Question is if this will last."
Prices at 3:41 p.m. CDT (2041 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 466.25 -6.25 -1.3% -33.2%
CBOT soy 1396.00 37.75 2.8% -1.6%
CBOT meal 480.90 20.00 4.3% 14.3%
CBOT soyoil 42.69 0.04 0.1% -13.2%
CBOT wheat 653.00 5.00 0.8% -16.1%
CBOT rice 1560.50 -5.50 -0.4% 5.0%
EU wheat 186.75 -1.25 -0.7% -25.4%
US crude 108.72 1.16 1.1% 18.4%
Dow Jones 15,301 -26 -0.2% 16.8%
Gold 1320.34 -45.80 -3.4% -21.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3298 -0.0012 -0.1% 0.8%
Dollar Index 81.5180 0.0000 0.0% 2.2%
Baltic Freight 1621 -7 -0.4% 131.9%
