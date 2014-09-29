* Corn hits new 5-year low, soybeans at 4-1/2 year low
* Expected record U.S. harvest advances
* Stronger dollar dents export prospects
(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Sept 29 U.S. corn and soybeans edged
higher on Monday, rebounding from their multiyear lows reached
earlier in the session as investors covered short positions
ahead of a U.S. Department of Agriculture Department due on
Tuesday.
Wheat futures also were higher at the Chicago Board of Trade
after the dollar trimmed gains against a basket of other
currencies. Plentiful global grain supplies and a surging
greenback have made U.S. corn and wheat less competitive in top
export destinations in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.
Corn had its first gains in three sessions after
falling as low as $3.22 per bushel, the lowest since September
2009. Soybeans rebounded after dropping to $9.05-1/2, a
4-1/2 year low.
"We've thrown so much bear news at this thing and I just
think it's a bit oversold and we're due for a rally," said Mark
Gold, an analyst at brokerage Top Third Ag Marketing in Chicago.
Record corn and soybean harvests were accelerating under
mostly warm and dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest. Analysts
expected a weekly USDA harvest report after the close of trading
on Monday to show harvests were progressing slightly below
average. Cool weather during the growing season presented few
threats to the crops but also slowed maturity, according to
analysts polled by Reuters.
"You have the harvest going unabated and you have reports of
exceptional yields," said Brett Cooper, senior manager for
markets at FCStone Australia. "Anecdotally, most of the corn
crop harvested so far has been well above the record yields."
Investors also evened their positions ahead of a quarterly
USDA report on grain stocks due Tuesday in which the government
will estimate quarterly stockpiles.
Most-active CBOT December corn finished up 3 cents at
$3.25-3/4 per bushel while CBOT November soybeans gained
13-1/4 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $9.23-1/2 per bushel. CBOT
wheat was up 7 cents at $4.81-1/4.
Soybeans were further supported by USDA data showing U.S.
export inspections at 687,191 tonnes in the week ending Sept.
25, above analysts' expectations and the largest inspections
since March. Corn inspections of 601,825
tonnes fell below estimates ranging from 950,000 to 1.1 million
tonnes.
With the weather broadly favorable, a rally in the dollar to
multiyear highs has further sapped price sentiment by
potentially making it harder to sell abundant new-crop supplies
overseas.
The dollar started the week close to a six-year peak against
the yen and touched a fresh four-year high against a basket of
currencies, getting help from revised data that showed higher
U.S. growth in the second quarter.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by David Evans, Matthew Lewis and
Jeffrey Benkoe)