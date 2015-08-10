* Soybeans rally for 2nd day, hit highest since July 24
* Dry weather, expected USDA harvest cut support prices
* China's July soybean imports hit record high
* Wheat, corn also firm
By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral
PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 10 Chicago soybean futures
rose on Monday to their highest in more than two weeks,
supported by doubts over U.S. harvest prospects ahead of an
official forecast this week, and signs of robust Chinese demand
for the oilseed.
Corn rose in step with soybeans. Wheat hit a two-week top as
it rose for a fourth consecutive session, as strong U.S. exports
sustained a rebound from a six-week low last Monday.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans climbed 0.8
percent to $9.70-3/4 a bushel by 1231 GMT, after earlier
touching its highest since July 24 at $9.74-1/4.
December corn was up 0.9 percent at $3.87-1/4.
"There are some weather concerns in the U.S. Midwest as it
is likely to be hot and dry. It is prompting traders to cover
their short positions," said Kaname Gokon of brokerage Okato
Shoji in Tokyo.
"We have the USDA report which could show some reduction in
production but supplies are still going to be in surplus in the
2015/16 season."
Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected a cut in U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) forecasts for corn and soybean
yields, harvested acres and total production.
The reduced output expectations follow overly wet weather in
parts of the Midwest early this season.
There was additional support for soybeans on hopes of
stronger Chinese demand, contrasting with prevailing concerns
about a faltering Chinese economy that have eroded many
commodity prices.
China, the world's top soy buyer, is likely to import a
record 76 million tonnes of the oilseed in the year ending
September, up 8 percent from the previous year, according to the
latest estimate from an official think tank.
It also imported a record 9.5 million tonnes of soybeans in
July, up 17.4 percent from 8.09 million tonnes in June, customs
data showed on Saturday.
"Soybean prices began to rally in Asian hours after China
reported a strong rise in soybean imports to all time highs in
July," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said
in a market note.
Private exporters also reported the sale of 132,000 tonnes
of U.S. soybeans to China for delivery during the 2015/16
marketing year, the USDA said on Friday.
CBOT September wheat inched up 0.1 percent to
$5.10-3/4 a bushel. Earlier in the day, it hit its highest since
July 24 at $5.14-3/4 a bushel.
