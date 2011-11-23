KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 U.S. grain futures were steady in Asian trade on Wednesday, holding on to gains from the previous session, as high crude oil prices outweighed concern that Europe's sovereign debt crisis will slow global economic growth and curb consumption.

High crude prices may increase demand for bio-diesel, boosting competition for grains such as corn and soybeans.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery inched up 0.1 percent to $5.99-1/2 per bushel. Prices gained 0.2 percent on Tuesday, snapping four days of declines.

December wheat was steady at $5.94 per bushel after falling 3 percent last week because of euro zone concerns and abundant global supplies.

Most-active January soybeans slipped 0.1 percent to $11.51-1/2 per bushel. The previous session's 1.8 percent drop was the largest in a month.

FUNDAMENTALS

* German oilseeds analysts Oil World said on Tuesday it had raised its forecast for Brazil's 2012 soybean crop by 1 million tonnes after favourable weather, but cut its forecast of Argentina's crop by 1 million tonnes.

* Japan's Ministry of Agriculture said it would not hold its regular tender for food wheat from the United States, Canada and Australia this week.

* Ethiopia bought 300,000 tonnes of milling wheat, likely of Black Sea origin, traders said.

* Legal challenges won't stop Canada's government from passing a law by the end of 2011 to end the Canadian Wheat Board's grain marketing monopoly, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Tuesday.

* The European Union's cereals management committee may vote on Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties on feed wheat and barley until June 30 2012, a draft agenda of the meeting seen by Reuters showed.

MARKET NEWS

* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average dropping 0.46 percent to end at 11,493.72.

* The U.S. government said its economy grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, below the initial estimate of a 2.5 percent growth rate.

* U.S. crude futures eased below $98 a barrel on Wednesday as slower economic growth in the world's largest oil user offset support from fresh sanctions against Iran.

* The World Bank said at its semi-annual East Asia and Pacific economic update that China's growth will moderate starting next year as overseas economies slow and Beijing steers the economy to rely less on investment and manufacturing.

* The U.S. dollar index was little changed early in Asia on Wednesday and the euro held up as investors took comfort in news the International Monetary Fund had beefed up its lending instruments to help shield some smaller countries from the euro zone debt crisis. Grains prices as of 0042 GMT

Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct

move CBOT corn 599.50 0.50 +0.08 629.00 -4.69 CBOT soy 1151.50 -1.50 -0.13 1393.75 -17.38 CBOT wheat 594.00 0.00 +0.00 794.25 -25.21 CBOT rice 14.37 0.06 +0.42 13.88 3.53 US crude 97.50 Euro/dollar 1.3521 (Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel) (Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight) (Crude $ per barrel)

