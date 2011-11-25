KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 U.S. grain futures fell in early trade on Friday, headed for weekly declines, as the lack of conclusive steps from euro zone leaders stoked fears that the sovereign debt crisis is spreading to bigger economies including Germany.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery fell 0.47 percent to $5.86 per bushel by 0110 GMT. Prices were on track for a 3.9 percent weekly drop, their third straight weekly drop.

December wheat slipped 0.39 percent to $5.77 per bushel, set for a fourth straight week of losses. Most-active January soybeans fell 0.73 percent to $11.14-1/4 per bushel. This week's 4.6 percent drop is the biggest decline in eight weeks.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Traders have been focusing on demand because the U.S. corn and soybean harvests are finished.

* Markets are waiting to see whether China will ramp up its purchases of corn with prices slipping below $6 per bushel. The last major purchase of U.S. corn by China was when prices fell below that.

* Argentine farmers made quick progress to plant the 2011/2012 soy crop this week thanks to moist soils after weeks of plentiful rain, Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean supplier. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees this season's soy output at 52 million tonnes, while the government sees up to 53 million.

* Argentine farmers face higher interest rates on bank loans during a key part of the planting season, which they say could affect world grains supply by reducing local investment in production.

* The European Union's cereals management committee voted on Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties on feed wheat and barley until June 30, 2012, French farm office FranceAgriMer said in a note released after the meeting.

* The Canadian Wheat Board projected lower wheat values on Thursday for the 2011-12 (Aug/July) marketing year.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its weekly report on export sales on Friday, one day later than usual due to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

MARKET NEWS

* France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to rescue the euro zone but this failed to assuage investor fears, pushing the euro to near a seven-week low against the dollar.

* U.S. crude futures on Friday rose towards $97 a barrel, supported by expectations for more Western sanctions against Iran and its oil industry.

* Brent crude oil futures dropped 42 cents to $107.36 a barrel by 0137 GMT.

* U.S. crude climbed to $96.35 a barrel, up 18 cents from Wednesday's close. The New York Mercantile Exchange did not issue a settlement price on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

* The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low, carrying over its weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the previous day she still does not think common euro zone bonds are necessary.

