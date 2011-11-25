KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 U.S. grain futures
fell in early trade on Friday, headed for weekly declines, as
the lack of conclusive steps from euro zone leaders stoked fears
that the sovereign debt crisis is spreading to bigger economies
including Germany.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery
fell 0.47 percent to $5.86 per bushel by 0110 GMT. Prices
were on track for a 3.9 percent weekly drop, their third
straight weekly drop.
December wheat slipped 0.39 percent to $5.77 per
bushel, set for a fourth straight week of losses. Most-active
January soybeans fell 0.73 percent to $11.14-1/4 per
bushel. This week's 4.6 percent drop is the biggest decline in
eight weeks.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Traders have been focusing on demand because the U.S. corn
and soybean harvests are finished.
* Markets are waiting to see whether China will ramp up its
purchases of corn with prices slipping below $6 per bushel. The
last major purchase of U.S. corn by China was when prices fell
below that.
* Argentine farmers made quick progress to plant the
2011/2012 soy crop this week thanks to moist soils after weeks
of plentiful rain, Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.
Argentina is the world's No. 3 soybean supplier. The U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA) sees this season's soy output
at 52 million tonnes, while the government sees up to 53
million.
* Argentine farmers face higher interest rates on bank loans
during a key part of the planting season, which they say could
affect world grains supply by reducing local investment in
production.
* The European Union's cereals management committee voted on
Thursday to extend the suspension of the bloc's import duties on
feed wheat and barley until June 30, 2012, French farm office
FranceAgriMer said in a note released after the meeting.
* The Canadian Wheat Board projected lower wheat values on
Thursday for the 2011-12 (Aug/July) marketing year.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture will issue its weekly
report on export sales on Friday, one day later than usual due
to Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.
MARKET NEWS
* France and Germany agreed on Thursday to stop arguing in
public over whether the European Central Bank should do more to
rescue the euro zone but this failed to assuage investor fears,
pushing the euro to near a seven-week low against the dollar.
* U.S. crude futures on Friday rose towards $97 a barrel,
supported by expectations for more Western sanctions against
Iran and its oil industry.
* Brent crude oil futures dropped 42 cents to
$107.36 a barrel by 0137 GMT.
* U.S. crude climbed to $96.35 a barrel, up 18 cents
from Wednesday's close. The New York Mercantile Exchange did not
issue a settlement price on Thursday due to the Thanksgiving
holiday.
* The euro fell to a fresh seven-week low, carrying over its
weakness triggered after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said
the previous day she still does not think common euro zone bonds
are necessary.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1330 U.S. USDA export sales Weekly
Grains prices as of 0110 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move END 2010 Ytd Pct
move
CBOT corn 586.00 -2.75 -0.47 629.00 -6.84
CBOT soy 1114.25 -8.25 -0.73 1393.75 -20.05
CBOT wheat 577.00 -2.25 -0.39 794.25 -27.35
CBOT rice 14.48 -0.07 -0.48 13.88 4.32
US crude 96.44
Euro/dollar 1.3325
(Corn, soybean, wheat U.S. cents per bushel)
(Rice U.S. cents per hundredweight)
(Crude $ per barrel)
(Reporting by Jane Lee)