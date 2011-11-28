* Soy bounces from 13-month low on talk of Italy aid
* Corn, wheat rise almost 1 pct as commodities rise
* China may step up imports on lower prices
* Technicals:Soy to rebound to $11.42-1/4
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 28 U.S. soy recovered from
a 13-month low on Monday, while corn and wheat gained around 1
percent amid a broad-based strength in commodities on hopes that
Europe will come up with steps towards activating a euro zone
bailout fund.
Investors in the grain market are expecting China, the
world's top soybean buyer and No. 2 corn consumer, to step up
imports as prices of agricultural products slide to multi-month
lows.
"The market is taking direction from the developments in the
euro zone, there is talk of IMF fund to help Italy," said Ker
Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
Asian shares, commodities and the euro got a lift from a
report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the
International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up
to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than the IMF can currently
provide on its own.
With a European Union summit looming on Dec. 9, officials
said at the weekend that Germany and France were exploring
radical proposals for more rapid fiscal integration, possibly
with fewer than the 17 countries that make up the euro zone.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery rose 1
percent to $5.95-3/4 per bushel by 0328 GMT, after having
suffered losses for four straight weeks.
Actively-traded March wheat gained 0.9 percent to
$5.94-1/2 a bushel, while January soybeans rose 1.1
percent to $11.18-1/2 per bushel.
The dollar index which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, fell 0.5 percent,
making U.S. grains attractive for overseas buyers.
U.S. wheat has lost almost 8 percent this month, corn
is down nearly 9 percent and soybeans have given up
7.3 percent so far in November.
The decline in grain prices has not led to a strong increase
in export demand. U.S. corn export sales at 350,000 tonnes were
below trade expectations for 400,000 to 600,000 tonnes.
Traders are now anticipating China to show an interest in
corn, whose prices have slipped below the psychologically
important $6 mark.
"It is mainly Europe which is impacting the market but the
bullish sentiment is that China is expected to increase soybean
imports," Ker said. "There are expectations that China could
also buy more corn at these levels."
China is expected to see soy imports grow in the first
quarter of next year, after releases of large state reserves
earlier lead to a likely decrease of imports for 2011.
China is expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the
oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than
the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils
Information Centre (www.grain.gov.cn) said in a report Friday.
International Grains Council on Thursday said it still
expected farmers to produce a record global corn crop in
2011/12. The council trimmed its output estimate by two million
tonnes to 853 million, but that is still up from 826 million
tonnes in 2010/11.
The council lowered its forecast for global wheat production
in 2011/12 by one million tonnes to 683 million, still well
above the prior season's 653 million.
U.S. corn is being challenged by supplies from Ukraine and
Argentina in global export markets, although a recent decline in
prices in the United States is making U.S. corn more
competitive.
Prices at 0328 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 594.50 5.50 +0.93% +0.13% 631.91 31
CBOT corn 588.75 6.25 +1.07% +0.00% 635.99 25
CBOT soy 1118.50 12.00 +1.08% -0.36% 1197.85 30
CBOT rice $14.35 $0.11 +0.77% -1.41% $15.88 31
WTI crude $98.11 $1.34 +1.38% +2.02% $94.78 55
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.20% +0.43%
USD/AUD 0.982 0.001 +0.08% +1.23%
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
