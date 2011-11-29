SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Chicago wheat edged
lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains made in the
previous session as improved crop conditions and stiff
competition for U.S. wheat weighed on the market.
Corn and soybeans were little changed in early Asian trade
after rising more than 1 percent on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* U.S. winter wheat condition was 52 percent
good-to-excellent compared with 50 percent a week ago and 47
percent last year, U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the
market closed on Monday.
* It said 92 percent of U.S. winter wheat has emerged, up
from 87 percent a week ago and similar to the seasonal average
of 92 percent.
* Rain storms over the weekend helped build ample soil
moisture in Argentina's main farming region, ahead of sunny and
in some places cold weather during the days ahead, local
meteorologists forecast.
* Brazil's new soybean crop now being planted is seen at
74.8 million tonnes, up from the previous view of 73.8 million
tonnes, crop analysts Agroconsult said.
* Plummeting grain prices have already stoked expectations
that China will accelerate buying of soybeans and corn.
* China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of
the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher
than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and
Oils Information Center (www.grain.gov.cn) said last week.
* China has started stockpiling soybeans from farmers at
4,000 yuan ($630) per tonne to last until the end of April next
year, aiming to shore up domestic prices and boost farmer
incomes, said the State Grain Administration.
* Money managers beefed up their bearish bets on U.S.
agricultural commodities last week as prices sagged amid
concerns about a weakening global economy cutting demand for
corn, soybeans and wheat, regulatory data showed.
* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
Commitments of Traders showed that noncommercial traders, a
category that includes hedge funds, raised their net short in
Chicago Board of Trade wheat to the biggest level since at least
January 2006.
* The report also showed that large speculators pushed their
net short in CBOT soybeans to the highest level since July 2010.
Noncommercial traders still held a net long in CBOT corn, but it
was the smallest since July 2010.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro and commodity currencies looked set to
consolidate overnight gains in Asia on Tuesday, having been
boosted by hopes that European officials will finally make some
progress in tackling their debt crisis this week.
* Oil prices rose on Monday as another bout of optimism over
Europe's efforts to contain its debt crisis and a robust start
to U.S. holiday sales fuelled the strongest risk-asset rally in
a month.
* U.S. stocks rebounded from seven days of losses on Monday
as investors used the latest effort from European leaders to
resolve the region's debt crisis as an opportunity to cover
short positions.
DATA/EVENTS
1000 EZ Business climate Nov 2011
1000 EZ Economic sentiment Nov 2011
1245 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 mm nsa Sep
1400 U.S. CaseShiller 20 yy Sep
1500 U.S. Consumer confidence Nov
Prices at 0027 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 592.00 -1.00 -0.17% +0.51% 630.78 26
CBOT corn 591.75 0.00 +0.00% +1.59% 634.49 29
CBOT soy 1120.75 -0.25 -0.02% +1.29% 1193.32 32
CBOT rice $14.16 $0.01 +0.07% -0.56% $15.79 24
WTI crude $97.59 -$0.62 -0.63% +0.85% $95.18 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.329 -$0.003 -0.23% +0.39%
USD/AUD 0.987 0.005 +0.50% +1.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)