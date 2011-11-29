* Wheat falls on improved crop condition, competition
* Soy down 0.4 pct, corn steady after over 1 pct rise
* Ample rains to boost crop prospects in Argentina
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Chicago wheat edged
lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains made in the
previous session as improved crop condition and stiff
competition for U.S. wheat weighed on the market.
Corn and soybeans also slipped after rising more than 1
percent on Monday as favourable growing conditions in South
America raised prospects of a bumper output.
Investors in Chicago grain markets are closely watching the
euro zone debt crisis which has been a key factor in directing
price movements.
Asian shares and the euro paused from the previous day's
rally as investors cautiously wait for European policy makers to
outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so
it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.
"Slow demand for U.S. wheat continues to remain a
fundamental drag on prices," said Luke Mathews, a commodity
strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a daily note.
"Stronger global equity markets supported the gains in the
oilseed pit last night, but favourable crop development in South
America continues to hang over the market."
U.S. winter wheat condition was 52 percent good-to-excellent
compared with 50 percent a week ago and 47 percent last year,
U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on
Monday.
It said 92 percent of U.S. winter wheat has emerged, up from
87 percent a week ago and similar to the seasonal average of 92
percent.
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery fell
half a cent to $5.98 per bushel, while March wheat lost
0.2 percent, or 1-1/4 cents to $5.91-3/4 a bushel. January
soybeans lost 0.36 percent, or 4 cents, to $11.17 per
bushel.
The weather remains largely favourable for crops in Brazil
and Argentina.
Brazil's new soybean crop now being planted is seen at 74.8
million tonnes, up from the previous view of 73.8 million
tonnes, crop analysts Agroconsult said.
Rain storms over the weekend helped build ample soil
moisture in Argentina's main farming region, ahead of sunny and
in some places cold weather during the days ahead, local
meteorologists forecast.
Plummeting grain prices have already stoked expectations
that China will accelerate buying of soybeans and corn.
China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the
oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than
the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils
Information Center (www.grain.gov.cn) said last week.
China has started stockpiling soybeans from farmers at 4,000
yuan ($630) per tonne to last until the end of April next year,
aiming to shore up domestic prices and boost farmer incomes,
said the State Grain Administration.
Money managers beefed up their bearish bets on U.S.
agricultural commodities last week as prices sagged amid
concerns about a weakening global economy cutting demand for
corn, soybeans and wheat, regulatory data showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
Commitments of Traders showed that noncommercial traders, a
category that includes hedge funds, raised their net short in
Chicago Board of Trade wheat to the biggest level since at least
January 2006.
The report also showed that large speculators pushed their
net short in CBOT soybeans to the highest level since July 2010.
Noncommercial traders still held a net long in CBOT corn, but it
was the smallest since July 2010.
Prices at 0300 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 591.75 -1.25 -0.21% +0.47% 630.77 26
CBOT soy 1117.00 -4.00 -0.36% +0.95% 1193.08 31
CBOT rice $14.18 $0.03 +0.21% -0.42% $15.79 25
WTI crude $97.30 -$0.91 -0.93% +0.55% $95.18 52
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.000 -0.03% +0.60%
USD/AUD 0.989 0.007 +0.70% +1.85%
Wheat, soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)