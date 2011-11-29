* Wheat falls on improved crop condition, competition

* Soy down 0.4 pct, corn steady after over 1 pct rise

* Ample rains to boost crop prospects in Argentina (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Chicago wheat edged lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains made in the previous session as improved crop condition and stiff competition for U.S. wheat weighed on the market.

Corn and soybeans also slipped after rising more than 1 percent on Monday as favourable growing conditions in South America raised prospects of a bumper output.

Investors in Chicago grain markets are closely watching the euro zone debt crisis which has been a key factor in directing price movements.

Asian shares and the euro paused from the previous day's rally as investors cautiously wait for European policy makers to outline details of how they will leverage their bailout fund so it can help Italy or Spain should they need aid.

"Slow demand for U.S. wheat continues to remain a fundamental drag on prices," said Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a daily note.

"Stronger global equity markets supported the gains in the oilseed pit last night, but favourable crop development in South America continues to hang over the market."

U.S. winter wheat condition was 52 percent good-to-excellent compared with 50 percent a week ago and 47 percent last year, U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday.

It said 92 percent of U.S. winter wheat has emerged, up from 87 percent a week ago and similar to the seasonal average of 92 percent.

Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery fell half a cent to $5.98 per bushel, while March wheat lost 0.2 percent, or 1-1/4 cents to $5.91-3/4 a bushel. January soybeans lost 0.36 percent, or 4 cents, to $11.17 per bushel.

The weather remains largely favourable for crops in Brazil and Argentina.

Brazil's new soybean crop now being planted is seen at 74.8 million tonnes, up from the previous view of 73.8 million tonnes, crop analysts Agroconsult said.

Rain storms over the weekend helped build ample soil moisture in Argentina's main farming region, ahead of sunny and in some places cold weather during the days ahead, local meteorologists forecast.

Plummeting grain prices have already stoked expectations that China will accelerate buying of soybeans and corn.

China was expected to import about 13 million tonnes of the oilseed in the first quarter, which is 18.5 percent higher than the year-ago period, the official China National Grain and Oils Information Center (www.grain.gov.cn) said last week.

China has started stockpiling soybeans from farmers at 4,000 yuan ($630) per tonne to last until the end of April next year, aiming to shore up domestic prices and boost farmer incomes, said the State Grain Administration.

Money managers beefed up their bearish bets on U.S. agricultural commodities last week as prices sagged amid concerns about a weakening global economy cutting demand for corn, soybeans and wheat, regulatory data showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly Commitments of Traders showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, raised their net short in Chicago Board of Trade wheat to the biggest level since at least January 2006.

The report also showed that large speculators pushed their net short in CBOT soybeans to the highest level since July 2010. Noncommercial traders still held a net long in CBOT corn, but it was the smallest since July 2010.

Prices at 0300 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 591.75 -1.25 -0.21% +0.47% 630.77 26 CBOT soy 1117.00 -4.00 -0.36% +0.95% 1193.08 31 CBOT rice $14.18 $0.03 +0.21% -0.42% $15.79 25 WTI crude $97.30 -$0.91 -0.93% +0.55% $95.18 52 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.331 $0.000 -0.03% +0.60% USD/AUD 0.989 0.007 +0.70% +1.85% Wheat, soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)