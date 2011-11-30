SINGAPORE, Nov 30 U.S. wheat slid 0.3 percent on Wednesday as the market took a breather following a near 4 percent rally in the last session, its biggest one-day gain in more than a month, triggered by short-covering.

Corn was nearly unchanged in early Asian trade after rising more than 1 percent on Tuesday, while soybeans edged lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rain and snow will slow final U.S. corn harvesting this week and more rain is set to fall on the Plains hard red winter wheat region by the weekend, an agricultural meteorologist said.

* The corn and soybean harvests were virtually complete in the Midwest, with some remaining corn to be harvested in the eastern Midwest where excessive wet weather had been slowing harvest.

* Rainfall in the Plains hard red winter wheat belt over the weekend and more precipitation later this week will further boost prospects for the 2012 winter wheat harvest.

* Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast firmed on Tuesday, supported by slow farmer selling and demand from China, traders said.

* Chinese importers may have bought two cargoes of U.S. soybeans for January shipment from the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday and a small amount of new-crop Brazilian soybeans.

* U.S. grain traders largely expect no corn and wheat deliveries against the Chicago Board of Trade December contracts on Wednesday, the first notice day for deliveries, due to strong prices in the cash markets.

* Argentina's government approved an additional 2.7 million tonnes of 2010/11 wheat for export, boosting the total to 11.1 million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez told reporters.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro barely budged in Asia on Wednesday as the market gave a guarded reception to details on the euro zone's new lending facility and on proposals to expand funding for the IMF so it could lend to troubled members such as Italy.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on a report of improved U.S. consumer confidence, an Italian bond auction attracting demand and after an attack by Iranian protesters on two British embassy compounds in Tehran.

* The Dow and S&P 500 advanced for a second day on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected consumer confidence data and hopes for further progress on a solution to Europe's fiscal mess bolstered sentiment.

DATA/EVENTS

0300 Japan PAJ weekly oil inventory data

0500 Japan Construction orders yy Oct 2011

0530 India Quarterly GDP yy Jul 2011

0700 Germany Retail sales yy real Oct 2011

0855 Germany Unemployment rate sa Nov 2011

1000 EZ Inflation, flash yy Nov 2011

1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov

1445 U.S. Chicago PMI Nov

Prices at 0016 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.25 -1.75 -0.28% +4.29% 631.53 44 CBOT corn 598.00 0.00 +0.00% +1.06% 633.13 37 CBOT soy 1124.25 -0.75 -0.07% +1.60% 1193.32 35 CBOT rice $14.35 -$0.02 -0.14% +0.81% $15.80 36 WTI crude $99.32 -$0.47 -0.47% +1.13% $95.65 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.000 +0.02% +0.65% USD/AUD 1.002 0.021 +2.10% +3.27% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)