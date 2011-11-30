* Wheat falls 0.7 pct, after climbing nearly 4 pct
* Corn, soy drop as investors cautious on European debt
* Rain, snow to slow final U.S. corn harvesting
* Technicals: Soy to fall to $11.02-3/4
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 30 U.S. wheat slid on
Wednesday amid a broad-based weakness in the commodity markets
following a near 4 percent rally in the last session, its
biggest one-day gain in more than a month.
Corn fell 0.6 percent and soybeans lost 0.7 percent as
investors remained cautious in the face of the euro zone debt
crisis, which is hurting financial markets.
"Corn and wheat markets are generally tracking the outside
market as Europe's debt crisis is still playing in the minds of
investors," said Lynette Tan, an analyst at Phillip Futures in
Singapore.
"But I think for both corn and wheat we could see some fresh
demand as prices have fallen."
Chicago Board of Trade corn for March delivery fell
0.6 percent to $6.01-1/4 per bushel by 0349 GMT, while March
wheat lost 0.7 percent to $6.12 a bushel. January soybeans
fell 0.7 percent to $11.17 per bushel.
On Tuesday, U.S. wheat prices jumped almost 4 percent and
corn 1 percent as a weaker dollar coupled with strength in crude
oil and U.S. equity markets sparked a short-covering rally.
Asian shares fell and the euro trimmed gains as caution set
in over the chance for more progress in resolving euro zone debt
woes after officials agreed to strengthen a rescue fund and seek
more aid from the International Monetary Fund.
A meeting among euro zone ministers pointed to the
possibility of seeking the IMF's help to boost the region's
rescue fund after Italy's borrowing costs hit a euro lifetime
high of nearly 8 percent, suggesting far more needs to be done
to resolve the European sovereign debt crisis.
On the fundamental front, wheat market could face additional
pressure from improved weather forecast for the winter crop in
the United States.
Rainfall in the Plains hard red winter wheat belt over the
weekend and more precipitation later this week will further
boost prospects for the 2012 winter wheat harvest.
Argentina's government approved an additional 2.7 million
tonnes of 2010/11 wheat for export, boosting the total to 11.1
million tonnes, Agriculture Minister Julian Dominguez told
reporters.
For corn, more rain and snow is expected to slow final U.S.
harvesting this week, an agricultural meteorologist said.
The corn and soybean harvests were virtually complete in the
Midwest, with some remaining corn to be harvested in the eastern
Midwest where excessive wet weather had been slowing harvest.
Soybean export premiums at the U.S. Gulf Coast firmed on
Tuesday, supported by slow farmer selling and demand from China,
traders said.
Chinese importers may have bought two cargoes of U.S.
soybeans for January shipment from the U.S. Gulf on Tuesday and
a small amount of new-crop Brazilian soybeans.
U.S. grain traders largely expect no corn and wheat
deliveries against the Chicago Board of Trade December contracts
on Wednesday, the first notice day for deliveries, due to strong
prices in the cash markets.
Prices at 0349 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 612.00 -4.00 -0.65% +3.20% 631.14 46
CBOT soy 1117.00 -8.00 -0.71% -0.36% 1188.56 32
CBOT rice $14.37 $0.00 +0.00% +1.59% $15.72 36
WTI crude $99.10 -$0.69 -0.69% +0.91% $95.66 59
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.332 $0.000 -0.02% +0.60%
USD/AUD 1.001 0.020 +2.02% +3.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)