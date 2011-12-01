* U.S. wheat rebounds; corn, soybeans extend gains
* Asian shares at two-week high on c.banks' move
* Australia crop downgrades support wheat prices
* Technicals: Soy targets $11.66-1/2 to $11.69-1/4 range
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. wheat jumped 1.4
percent on Thursday, while soybeans and corn rose for a fourth
straight session, supported by the world's major central banks'
move to tame a liquidity crunch for European banks by providing
cheaper dollar funding.
Australia's crop quality downgrades following unseasonal
rains in parts of the eastern grain-belt, and short-covering by
funds, aided wheat prices, which had fallen more than 5 percent
in November.
"It is perhaps some more short-covering by funds which are
very short in wheat and today is the first day of the month,"
said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital
in Melbourne. "Corn and soy are trying to catch up while wheat
is certainly the leader."
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 1.4 percent to
$6.22-1/2 a bushel by 0350 GMT and March delivery corn
rose half a percent to $6.11-1/4 per bushel. CBOT January soy
rose 0.9 percent to $11.41 a bushel.
Commodities rose and Asian shares rallied to two-week highs
on Thursday after the world's six major central banks moved to
tame a liquidity crunch for European banks.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the
central banks of Canada, Britain, Japan and Switzerland said on
Wednesday they would lower the cost of existing dollar swap
lines by 50 basis points from Dec. 5, and arrange bilateral
swaps to provide liquidity for other currencies.
The wheat market is likely to be supported by quality
downgrades in Australia after unseasonal rains in New South
Wales, which produces high-protein hard wheat.
"There are very significant downgrades in quality right
across the grain belt in eastern Australia, potentially more
damage yet to happen in New South Wales," said Davis.
The rain is expected to cut the protein content and
downgrade the quality of exports from the world's fourth-largest
wheat exporter as the harvest gathers steam.
Still, U.S. wheat futures closed lower on Wednesday as
forecasts for snow and rain in the dry southern Plains region
pressured the market.
The soybean market is likely to be weighed down by
expectations of bumper production in South America.
Argentina's 2011/12 soy crop should reach 52 million tonnes,
the head of the Acsoja industry group said on Wednesday,
matching the latest forecast by the U.S. Department of
Agriculture.
Argentina is the world's third-biggest soy exporter and the
top provider of soyoil and soymeal. The country's farmers have
planted more than half of this season's estimated planting area
and moist soils have aided their progress.
In November, corn futures fell 7 percent, soybeans were 6.1
percent lower and wheat dropped 5.1 percent, largely due to the
European debt crisis and poor exports.
Russia could harvest around 97 million tonnes of grain next
year, equivalent to the 2009 crop which was one of post-Soviet
Russia's largest, a leading Russian analyst said.
The outlook was based on a winter grain harvest forecast of
45.5 million tonnes -- including 39.5 million tonnes of winter
wheat -- as well as prevailing weather and multi-year averages.
Commodity funds bought a net 5,000 CBOT corn futures
contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. They bought 5,000
soybean contracts and sold 1,000 wheat contracts.
Prices at 0350 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 622.50 8.50 +1.38% +1.06% 631.31 56
CBOT corn 604.50 3.25 +0.54% +1.09% 632.12 44
CBOT soy 1141.00 9.75 +0.86% +1.42% 1185.91 47
CBOT rice $14.93 $0.09 +0.61% +3.86% $15.68 56
WTI crude $100.64 $0.28 +0.28% +0.85% $96.14 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.345 $0.001 +0.06% +0.88%
USD/AUD 1.021 -0.007 -0.69% +1.79%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
