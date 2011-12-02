SINGAPORE, Dec 2 U.S. wheat added half a percent on Friday, rising for a second straight session as strong demand for high-quality milling wheat supported the market.

Corn and soy ticked higher in early Asian trade after closing lower in the last session on poor export demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Corn and soybean markets are struggling amid strong competition from low-cost producers like Ukraine and prospects of a bumper production in South America.

* Wheat has been supported by good export demand for top quality wheat such as spring wheat traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange.

* U.S. soybean export sales fell last week to the lowest point in a month while corn sales were about steady in a trading week abbreviated by the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday, according to weekly U.S. Agriculture Department data released on Thursday. Sales of both commodities were generally weaker than expected.

* Net export sales of all varieties of U.S. wheat slipped 18 percent from the previous week's two-month high but were near the high end of trade forecasts for 350,000 to 550,000 tonnes.

* And Ukraine's grain exports jumped to 2.2 million tonnes in November from about 1.0 million in October due to increased demand, the Agrarian Confederation grain lobby group said.

* Brazil's 2011/12 soybean crop, currently being planted, will amount to 75 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate, grain analysts Informa Economics FNP projected.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro and commodity currencies struggled to make much headway in Asia on Friday, continuing to consolidate hefty gains made earlier in the week as investors retreated to the sidelines ahead of the closely watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report.

* Crude oil futures fell on Thursday as investors focused on signs of further economic slowdown in Europe and a weaker factory sector in China rather than strong U.S. manufacturing data and a move by global central banks to stave off a credit crunch.

* U.S. stocks treaded water on Thursday after the previous day's massive gains, but traders worried that recent strong data could set the market up for a sell-off should Friday's jobs report fall short of hopes.

DATA/EVENTS

1100 Brazil Industrial output yy Oct 2011

1330 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Monthly

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

Prices at 0021 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 617.25 3.00 +0.49% +0.20% 631.13 53 CBOT corn 603.00 1.50 +0.25% +0.29% 630.50 37 CBOT soy 1130.75 2.75 +0.24% -0.04% 1182.11 39 CBOT rice $14.86 $0.09 +0.58% +0.17% $15.62 53 WTI crude $99.97 -$0.23 -0.23% +0.18% $96.11 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.346 $0.002 +0.19% +1.01% USD/AUD 1.023 -0.005 -0.50% +1.99% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)