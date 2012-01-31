* Shares, euro recover on Greek debt hope, Portugal weighs

* Rains in South America to pressure corn, soy

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Jan 31 Chicago wheat, corn and soy edged higher on Tuesday, after previous session's losses, as a softer dollar and hopes of a Greek debt restructuring deal supported prices.

Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, but markets were starting to worry that Portugal might need a second rescue.

Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to $6.48-1/4 a bushel by 0527 GMT. Corn for March delivery also gained 0.3 percent to $6.33-3/4 a bushel.

March soy rose 0.5 percent to $11.91-1/4 a bushel, after finishing down almost 3 percent at $11.85-1/4 cents per bushel on Monday.

"There has been some temporary gain as a result of Monday's sharp fall in Chicago but I again expect some pull back because Europe's debt crisis may spill over and hit emerging markets like China and India," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of BarrattBulletin, Sydney-based commodity research firm.

He said wheat could soon drop to $6.25 a bushel, corn to $6.20 per bushel and soy to $11.50 a bushel, adding that the recent rains in the parched fields of South America could put some downward pressure on corn and soy.

Dry weather has been stressing soybean and corn crops in Argentina and southern Brazil but rains began falling over the past week and were expected to continue this week.

Rains should continue over the coming days and the high temperatures that exacerbated the impact of the La Nina weather phenomenon should ease. Worries over the EU debt crisis should further weigh on prices.

"The New Year optimism helped wheat, corn and soybean rise in January but gradually traders are coming to terms with the grim reality of a recession in Europe and an economic slowdown," Barratt said.

On Monday, a European Union summit, which was to focus on reviving growth and creating jobs, failed to deliver the hoped-for message of optimism as Greece and its private bondholders continued to struggle to reach a deal.

Greece must reach a debt swap deal with its private creditors in order to secure its second bailout package, which Athens needs to meet a 14.5 billion euro repayment on its debt due in mid-March. Otherwise Greece faces a messy default and, some say, a potential euro-zone exit.

Also, rise in the yield on Portuguese government bonds to more than 17 percent, the highest level since the launch of the euro, sparked fears that Lisbon will follow in Greece's footsteps and require a second bailout.

Traders said a drop in the dollar has also helped wheat, corn and soy stay firm.

The dollar extended its recent losses versus the yen and hit a three-month low, remaining under pressure after the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest rates near zero at least until late 2014.

A weaker dollar, down 0.4 percent against a basket of currencies, makes commodities priced in the greenback cheaper for investors holding other currencies.

Prices at 0527 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 648.25 3.50 +0.54% +0.15% 627.94 66 CBOT corn 633.75 2.00 +0.32% -1.25% 627.23 57 CBOT soy 1191.25 6.00 +0.51% -2.28% 1195.30 45 CBOT rice $14.46 $0.00 +0.00% -1.23% $14.50 46 WTI crude $99.26 $0.48 +0.49% -0.30% $99.63 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.016 +1.19% +1.18% USD/AUD 1.062 0.013 +1.28% +0.85% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Editing by Himani Sarkar)