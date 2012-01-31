* Shares, euro recover on Greek debt hope, Portugal weighs
* Rains in South America to pressure corn, soy
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI, Jan 31 Chicago wheat, corn and
soy edged higher on Tuesday, after previous session's losses, as
a softer dollar and hopes of a Greek debt restructuring deal
supported prices.
Asian shares and the euro recovered earlier losses on
Tuesday after Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos raised hopes
for a deal to be reached this week to avoid a default, but
markets were starting to worry that Portugal might need a second
rescue.
Chicago Board of Trade March wheat rose 0.5 percent to
$6.48-1/4 a bushel by 0527 GMT. Corn for March delivery
also gained 0.3 percent to $6.33-3/4 a bushel.
March soy rose 0.5 percent to $11.91-1/4 a bushel,
after finishing down almost 3 percent at $11.85-1/4 cents per
bushel on Monday.
"There has been some temporary gain as a result of Monday's
sharp fall in Chicago but I again expect some pull back because
Europe's debt crisis may spill over and hit emerging markets
like China and India," said Jonathan Barratt, chief executive of
BarrattBulletin, Sydney-based commodity research firm.
He said wheat could soon drop to $6.25 a bushel, corn to
$6.20 per bushel and soy to $11.50 a bushel, adding that the
recent rains in the parched fields of South America could put
some downward pressure on corn and soy.
Dry weather has been stressing soybean and corn crops in
Argentina and southern Brazil but rains began falling over the
past week and were expected to continue this week.
Rains should continue over the coming days and the high
temperatures that exacerbated the impact of the La Nina weather
phenomenon should ease. Worries over the EU debt crisis should
further weigh on prices.
"The New Year optimism helped wheat, corn and soybean rise
in January but gradually traders are coming to terms with the
grim reality of a recession in Europe and an economic slowdown,"
Barratt said.
On Monday, a European Union summit, which was to focus on
reviving growth and creating jobs, failed to deliver the
hoped-for message of optimism as Greece and its private
bondholders continued to struggle to reach a deal.
Greece must reach a debt swap deal with its private
creditors in order to secure its second bailout package, which
Athens needs to meet a 14.5 billion euro repayment on its debt
due in mid-March. Otherwise Greece faces a messy default and,
some say, a potential euro-zone exit.
Also, rise in the yield on Portuguese government bonds to
more than 17 percent, the highest level since the launch of the
euro, sparked fears that Lisbon will follow in Greece's
footsteps and require a second bailout.
Traders said a drop in the dollar has also helped wheat,
corn and soy stay firm.
The dollar extended its recent losses versus the yen and hit
a three-month low, remaining under pressure after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said last week it was likely to keep interest
rates near zero at least until late 2014.
A weaker dollar, down 0.4 percent against a basket of
currencies, makes commodities priced in the greenback
cheaper for investors holding other currencies.
Prices at 0527 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 648.25 3.50 +0.54% +0.15% 627.94 66
CBOT corn 633.75 2.00 +0.32% -1.25% 627.23 57
CBOT soy 1191.25 6.00 +0.51% -2.28% 1195.30 45
CBOT rice $14.46 $0.00 +0.00% -1.23% $14.50 46
WTI crude $99.26 $0.48 +0.49% -0.30% $99.63 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.318 $0.016 +1.19% +1.18%
USD/AUD 1.062 0.013 +1.28% +0.85%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
